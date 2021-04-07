Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees no extra cost business roaming in Australia
#284202 7-Apr-2021 09:16
Just received:

 

 

As Cabinet announces the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble on 19 April, the 2degrees’ Shaping Business Study, now in its second year, reveals the decision will come as a relief to Kiwi business decision makers, a third of whom say they will only travel once there is no requirement to quarantine*.
 
The telco’s first iteration of the Shaping Business Study in 2020 looked at views overall, and for more than a quarter (28%) of business decision makers, the pandemic put travel in the no go zone. A year later and this figure has dropped to just 12%, suggesting Kiwi businesses are ready to do business in-person.
 
On their appetite for trans-Tasman travel, 42% of business decision makers who responded to the 2021 survey said they intend to travel for business in Australia at least annually when the bubble opens. This is in stark contrast to 2020, when a third said they would not be doing any business in Australia at all.
 
Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees, says that while the company’s network has played a critical role in keeping trans-Tasman businesses connected in the last year, the company wants to make it just as easy for people travelling for business to communicate.
 
“Prior to Covid, we looked at where our business customers were travelling to and found that more than half were crossing the ditch to Australia regularly. That’s why we committed to making roaming in Australia available at no cost for all 2degrees Business customers when the bubble opens.
 
The decision means that 2degrees Business customers can now roam in Australia at no extra cost to use minutes, data and text.
 
“I’m proud to say that we lead the market with our business roaming offer,” says Andrew. “Our research this year revealed that nearly half (48%) of employing business decision makers believe their business relationships suffered due to less face-to-face interaction in 2020 – an indication of how important doing business in-person really is.”

 




  #2694358 18-Apr-2021 10:21
FYI now available for pay monthly & prepay customers too. Note that unlike Business you don't get the 90 days free per year in Aussie (although there is a promo until end of July as noted below) and Business doesn't seem to have the 1GB throttling component. Overall looks fairly similar to Vodafones $7 a day roaming offering.

https://www.2degrees.nz/roaming

Headlines:
- $7 a day for over 100 countries, applied automatically when you roam
- Usage comes out your standard plan allowances
- After 1GB per day throttled to 128kbps
- 500MB $50 pack available for some other countries that aren't covered by the $7 deal.
- No daily charge for Aussie until end of July :)

Personally this works great for me so really happy with the change and good to see each and every country listed so you know where you stand.

@morganbrowne any way the webpage can be updated to show which countries offer 4G roaming? Unless it's all of them?

  #2694361 18-Apr-2021 10:26
Handy for when flights to Raro resume, I see they include Cook Islands as a $7 daily roaming destination ($1 per minute to receive calls). Even Vodafone don't offer daily roaming in Raro/Cook Islands and charge through the teeth for roaming there.

 

For Vodafone its zone 3, you'll be stung with 5MB for $30, 10MB for $50, and 25MB for $100. I often have wondered why Vodafone dont offer daily roaming there, clearly its possible if smaller 2degrees can offer it.

  #2694364 18-Apr-2021 10:28
That was the first place I thought of too :) If there is 4G roaming then I doubt I'll be buying local sims overseas anymore which makes everything a lot simpler.

Tops marks to 2degrees based on what you've said around Vodas pricing! I retract my 'looks similar to Vodafones $7 offering' ;)



  #2694367 18-Apr-2021 10:54
The new 2 Degrees roaming is an excellent proposition and kudos for them to making it available for all their customer types (prepaid and pay monthly).

I suspect Vodafone will be pressured now to sharpen their pencils on some of the destinations that 2D offer $7/day but where Voda doesn’t.

Eyes will fall now to Spark and Skinny. They still only offer 3 or 7 day packs where the value vs 7 days strongly depends on how you use them.




  #2694376 18-Apr-2021 11:54
Excellent offering good to see

  #2694684 19-Apr-2021 09:08
c0ld: FYI now available for pay monthly & prepay customers too. Note that unlike Business you don't get the 90 days free per year in Aussie (although there is a promo until end of July as noted below) and Business doesn't seem to have the 1GB throttling component. Overall looks fairly similar to Vodafones $7 a day roaming offering.

https://www.2degrees.nz/roaming

Headlines:
- $7 a day for over 100 countries, applied automatically when you roam
- Usage comes out your standard plan allowances
- After 1GB per day throttled to 128kbps
- 500MB $50 pack available for some other countries that aren't covered by the $7 deal.
- No daily charge for Aussie until end of July :)

Personally this works great for me so really happy with the change and good to see each and every country listed so you know where you stand.

@morganbrowne any way the webpage can be updated to show which countries offer 4G roaming? Unless it's all of them?

 

 

 

Hiya, thanks for the suggestion - will pass it on to our digital team. Cheers




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

  #2701482 4-May-2021 05:31
This is great, Living in Europe I love roam like home, i would be super pleased if NZ and Australian providers worked that out for downunder




  #2709607 19-May-2021 12:57
morganbrowne:

 

c0ld: 

@morganbrowne any way the webpage can be updated to show which countries offer 4G roaming? Unless it's all of them?

 

 

 

Hiya, thanks for the suggestion - will pass it on to our digital team. Cheers

 

 

 

 

Hey @morganbrowne - I rang your customer care line where they said as long as the roaming foreign network has a 4G network that 2degrees customer will be able to use it. Wanted to double check this is definitely correct rather than spending time & money each time 3G only roaming to then have to buy a local sim? If not can we get a list of countries where 4G will work when we roam? If it helps both Spark & Vodafone list this info on their websites for their networks so doesn't seem to be too out of the ordinary to make this info available.

  #2709610 19-May-2021 13:09
@c0ld each time I have visited OZ I have not had access to any of the 4G networks using my 2d SIM only 3G

 

@SaltyNZ Maybe you can confirm 4G access when roaming in OZ?

  #2709612 19-May-2021 13:12
Yeah same experience which is why I wanted to double check the info I was provided. No worries if places aren't 4G but good to know in advance so you don't switch on your phone, get charged $7, but then end up buying a local sim anyway cos you only then can confirm no 4G.

  #2709613 19-May-2021 13:15
Sorry guys, I can't comment on Geekzone at the moment. With the IPO discussions in progress we have all been given dire warnings that anything we say could be construed as insider information so it's just better not to say anything at all - especially since I am not the official public face of 2degrees. You would need @morganbrowne to comment as she is the official representative and is therefore a bit better covered from a liability perspective when making representations to the public.




  #2709633 19-May-2021 14:09
Hi guys, it seems it may differ between countries. We probably don't need that level of detail as if we can't provide services in the countries we have listed, we wouldn't :)

 

Essentially, once our customers arrive in their destinations, their device automatically registers any available overseas operators to make the connection. If more than one network's available, it will connect to the one with the strongest signal. You can manually elect to change the network if there is more than one available. 

 

As mentioned earlier I did pass on the feedback to our digital team though so we'll still look at how we can add more info to the site when needed :) 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

  #2709637 19-May-2021 14:15
We are only asking about 2degrees subscribers roaming in OZ should they have access to 4G on any of the roaming carriers?

I have used my 2d SIM in OZ many times and only able to connect to 3G even when doing a manual network selection to 4G

Carriers can limit what technology subscribers can attach to when roaming

  #2709638 19-May-2021 14:16
@morganbrowne:

 

Hi guys, it seems it may differ between countries. We probably don't need that level of detail as if we can't provide services in the countries we have listed, we wouldn't :)

 




The fact you differentiate between 3G and 4G networks on your own coverage maps, this statement doesn't make any sense?? There's plenty of use cases where you need 4G data service rather than 3G.


 

As mentioned earlier I did pass on the feedback to our digital team though so we'll still look at how we can add more info to the site when needed :) 

 



As above, it's information that is needed now as much as it will be in the future.

 

 

 

If it's information that 2degrees genuinely don't know or have decided they don't want to disclose then all good but saying it's not being advised because people don't need to know feels a bit like marketing speak ;) 

  #2709667 19-May-2021 14:55
Hey @c0ld 

 

We own and manage our own network, so it's easy to get our own coverage maps. Not so easy overseas when we don't own them or guarantee which operator you'll connect to. I'll ask the team for you if they have any further info. 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

