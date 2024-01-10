Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+ and S24 announcement and owners
heavenlywild

4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#311362 10-Jan-2024 12:38
Galaxy Unpacked event on the 18th of January NZT at 7am.

 

AI set to play a big role in the new lineup.

 

Rumours are the S24 Ultra will have gen 3 of the Snapdragon CPU, while the S24+ and S24 will go back to Exynos.






networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179779 10-Jan-2024 15:14
Flatter (Not flat) screens too, which I am in favour of. Fitting a screen protector is a PITA on a curved screen and they never really did it for me (despite owning every flagship). 

 

The annoyance for me is they don't lie flat on the desk because of the stupidly large cameras (that I almost never use). 

 

Bigger battery and better efficiency should see about a 10% average boost in battery duration. 

 

Fairly iterative at this stage.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


mrgsm021
1191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180206 10-Jan-2024 20:35
Like the sound of titanium frame on the Ultra

networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180211 10-Jan-2024 20:49
mrgsm021:

Like the sound of titanium frame on the Ultra



Why? Looks?



mrgsm021
1191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180259 10-Jan-2024 21:00
Durability, brushed metal looks, and supposed weight reduction although the rumors suggest no significant weight reduction or if any at all, but we'll see.

networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180273 10-Jan-2024 21:28
Yeah the ultra is heavy and the new one won't be noticeably lighter. I guess we will see about durability but that's not really a concern with current models either.

heavenlywild

4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180274 10-Jan-2024 21:38
Anyone at this stage looking to upgrade from an S23?






networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180275 10-Jan-2024 21:52
Yup



Batman
Mad Scientist
29083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180276 10-Jan-2024 21:55
i am looking to upgrade my munted S22U but depends if there are any improvements to features and camera etc

heavenlywild

4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180279 10-Jan-2024 22:27
networkn: Yup

 

Any reason other than wanting the latest and greatest?






GV27
5470 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180337 11-Jan-2024 08:14
heavenlywild:

 

networkn: Yup

 

Any reason other than wanting the latest and greatest?

 

 

I'm going with the S24 Ultra instead of picking up a cheap S23 Ultra for the variable video zoom. Apparently this has improved night and day and is one of the few areas the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an advantage. 

networkn
Networkn
30305 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180344 11-Jan-2024 08:45
heavenlywild:

 

networkn: Yup

 

Any reason other than wanting the latest and greatest?

 

 

Nothing specific. It's one of my splurge items. I spend a LOT of time on my phone, so having something awesome benefits me all the time.  They are expensive, but based on how many hours I use my phone, it's one of the best value purchases I make each year.

 

 

 

 

catspyjamas
166 posts

Master Geek


  #3180349 11-Jan-2024 08:57
When I bought my S22U (at release), the battery life on it was only marginally better than it was on my (then ) 4 year old Note 9, which by then had significantly reduced (as you'd expect). This made me worry about the longevity of the battery in the S22U, as I usually buy phones with the intention of holding on to them & not upgrading with each new model. Here we are 2 years later & my battery needs charging at least 3 times a day on my S22U (with moderate to heavy use). Sometimes it needs more than that. I've noticed a deterioration since my area switched to 5G cell coverage. Before then I could get away with twice daily charges, or once if I barely used the phone.

 

 

 

If the S24U has made some significant improvements to battery life compared to the S22U, then I'd be interested. Else I might consider the dreaded fruit, even though I don't like iOs one bit.

heavenlywild

4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180369 11-Jan-2024 09:26
These days with chargers around the house, wireless charging in the car and a battery pack for when I am on the move, battery life is no longer an issue. 

 

It would be an issue if you are no where near a power plug all day.






invisibleman18
1183 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180383 11-Jan-2024 09:50
Interested in the pre-order deals that come out. Still been happy with my trusted launch day S10 until a couple of weeks before Xmas I dropped it in my driveway getting something out of my car boot. It only fell from pocket height, but that was enough to kill the screen. It's not shattered or even visibly cracked (and had a case and screen protector) but still killed it. Couple of screen repair places told me $350 for a new screen (and I was also wary of paying them to then find out it was something more than the screen damaged internally and still doesn't work) so figure I'm probably better off getting a new one than spending that on a 5 year old model. Annoyingly it happened the day before I was going away so needed one immediately - so just rushed out and got the cheapest Samsung model as a temporary measure.

 

 

heavenlywild

4606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180388 11-Jan-2024 10:03
invisibleman18:

 

Interested in the pre-order deals that come out. Still been happy with my trusted launch day S10 until a couple of weeks before Xmas I dropped it in my driveway getting something out of my car boot. It only fell from pocket height, but that was enough to kill the screen. It's not shattered or even visibly cracked (and had a case and screen protector) but still killed it. Couple of screen repair places told me $350 for a new screen (and I was also wary of paying them to then find out it was something more than the screen damaged internally and still doesn't work) so figure I'm probably better off getting a new one than spending that on a 5 year old model. Annoyingly it happened the day before I was going away so needed one immediately - so just rushed out and got the cheapest Samsung model as a temporary measure.

 

 

It always happens at the most inconvenient time aye!

 

If you sign up now (don't need to purchase) you can get free 1-year of Samsung Care+ (which covers for theft and damage) when you do make the pre-order.






