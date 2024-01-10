heavenlywild:

Galaxy Unpacked event on the 18th of January NZT at 7am.
AI set to play a big role in the new lineup.
Rumours are the S24 Ultra will have gen 3 of the Snapdragon CPU, while the S24+ and S24 will go back to Exynos.
Flatter (Not flat) screens too, which I am in favour of. Fitting a screen protector is a PITA on a curved screen and they never really did it for me (despite owning every flagship).
The annoyance for me is they don't lie flat on the desk because of the stupidly large cameras (that I almost never use).
Bigger battery and better efficiency should see about a 10% average boost in battery duration.
Fairly iterative at this stage.
Like the sound of titanium frame on the Ultra
Like the sound of titanium frame on the Ultra
Durability, brushed metal looks, and supposed weight reduction although the rumors suggest no significant weight reduction or if any at all, but we'll see.
Anyone at this stage looking to upgrade from an S23?
i am looking to upgrade my munted S22U but depends if there are any improvements to features and camera etc
Any reason other than wanting the latest and greatest?
I'm going with the S24 Ultra instead of picking up a cheap S23 Ultra for the variable video zoom. Apparently this has improved night and day and is one of the few areas the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an advantage.
Nothing specific. It's one of my splurge items. I spend a LOT of time on my phone, so having something awesome benefits me all the time. They are expensive, but based on how many hours I use my phone, it's one of the best value purchases I make each year.
When I bought my S22U (at release), the battery life on it was only marginally better than it was on my (then ) 4 year old Note 9, which by then had significantly reduced (as you'd expect). This made me worry about the longevity of the battery in the S22U, as I usually buy phones with the intention of holding on to them & not upgrading with each new model. Here we are 2 years later & my battery needs charging at least 3 times a day on my S22U (with moderate to heavy use). Sometimes it needs more than that. I've noticed a deterioration since my area switched to 5G cell coverage. Before then I could get away with twice daily charges, or once if I barely used the phone.
If the S24U has made some significant improvements to battery life compared to the S22U, then I'd be interested. Else I might consider the dreaded fruit, even though I don't like iOs one bit.
These days with chargers around the house, wireless charging in the car and a battery pack for when I am on the move, battery life is no longer an issue.
It would be an issue if you are no where near a power plug all day.
Interested in the pre-order deals that come out. Still been happy with my trusted launch day S10 until a couple of weeks before Xmas I dropped it in my driveway getting something out of my car boot. It only fell from pocket height, but that was enough to kill the screen. It's not shattered or even visibly cracked (and had a case and screen protector) but still killed it. Couple of screen repair places told me $350 for a new screen (and I was also wary of paying them to then find out it was something more than the screen damaged internally and still doesn't work) so figure I'm probably better off getting a new one than spending that on a 5 year old model. Annoyingly it happened the day before I was going away so needed one immediately - so just rushed out and got the cheapest Samsung model as a temporary measure.
It always happens at the most inconvenient time aye!
If you sign up now (don't need to purchase) you can get free 1-year of Samsung Care+ (which covers for theft and damage) when you do make the pre-order.