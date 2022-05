Anyone have any ideas how I could get this to work.



At this current time I have our Vodafone and SKY billed under my name to their property which I'm residing at. We have just finished our 12 month term with them and are looking to move away from VF and go separate internet and SKY TV.



Thinking as our contract has ended I would be able to look around for the best deal and recommit to a new term with SKY, even resigning up with my parents details as they technically haven't had sky for over 12 months.



However, it seems that because I have SKY now, I have to cancel for 2 months before I can resign to any promotional deals. Any other time of the year would be fine but with the Cricket world cup starting in a few weeks this isn't an option.