Which TV brand has a remote that is good for controlling a MySky set-stop box? Being able to easily access the Sky guide and recorded programs easily is important. This is for my mum who is not too good with these things so I need a really simple and reliable solution. Getting easy access to the Sky guide and to recorded programs and to be able to control playback of recordings are probably the main Sky functions that I think she would need to be able to do easily.

Using the Sky remote to control the TV would probably not be ideal as the smart TV remotes have things like voice input and quick access buttons for things like NetFlix.

Any suggestions would be very welcome!