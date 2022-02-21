Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best TV remote to control MySky box
toii

#293907 21-Feb-2022 17:05
Which TV brand has a remote that is good for controlling a MySky set-stop box?  Being able to easily access the Sky guide and recorded programs easily is important.   This is for my mum who is not too good with these things so I need a really simple and reliable solution.  Getting easy access to the Sky guide and to recorded programs and to be able to control playback of recordings are probably the main Sky functions that I think she would need to be able to do easily.

 

Using the Sky remote to control the TV would probably not be ideal as the smart TV remotes have things like voice input and quick access buttons for things like NetFlix.

 

Any suggestions would be very welcome!

tdgeek
  #2872216 21-Feb-2022 18:54
Sky remote.

 

Not being sarcy.

 

If she needed a Sky remote and a TV remote and you found one that did all might be complex. Two simple remotes that just feed a few simple things is probably better than a mass of buttons? 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #2872236 21-Feb-2022 20:06
My Sky remote can turn the TV on.

 

It does volume control and channel changing.

 

It records, and plays recordings.

 

It navigates the TV guide.

 

It does everything except turn the TV off.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

toii

  #2872461 22-Feb-2022 07:32
kiwifidget:

 

It does everything except turn the TV off.

 

 

I think if using the Sky remote you lose a lot of the functionality accessed from the remote of a Smart TV. 

 

I saw this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5FEyC7zsAs Sony TV remote which seems to have configurable buttons (in theory the Guide button can go to Sky guide, DVR button that also go to Sky planner,  TV button goes to Sky) plus get to keep voice input and direct access to things like Netflix, Youtube, app home screen etc.  I don't know if this remote works with the MySky box though (or even if it is provided with NZ model TV).

 

Or this LG remote https://youtu.be/hCRQ9IvggwE.  I have an LG TV myself but don't if it support the Sky box and how well the context menu works for accessing guide, recordings etc on Sky box

 

 



bendud
  #2872510 22-Feb-2022 09:35
We have an LG OLED TV with a "Magic Remote". I'm not sure as to its magical properties, but I can control the Sky box with it. Setting it ups was a bit of a PITA but threads on here helped (needed to be set up as a Pace box not a Sky box). 

 

It will be much easier for mum if there's only one HDMI input in use. The "waving around the remote as a mouse cursor" might freak her out a bit if she has to select a different input. You can disable unneeded inputs which will make it cleaner and less likely to misbehave.

 

b

toii

  #2872517 22-Feb-2022 09:41
bendud:

 

We have an LG OLED TV with a "Magic Remote". I'm not sure as to its magical properties, but I can control the Sky box with it. Setting it ups was a bit of a PITA but threads on here helped (needed to be set up as a Pace box not a Sky box). 

 

It will be much easier for mum if there's only one HDMI input in use. The "waving around the remote as a mouse cursor" might freak her out a bit if she has to select a different input. You can disable unneeded inputs which will make it cleaner and less likely to misbehave.

 

b

 

 

Thx for that.  Can you tell me if when you are using the input for the Sky box, does the Guide button bring up the Sky guide (or does that bring up the broadcast TV guide even when you are on the Sky input)?  Or do you use the ... button to access some kind of menu for things like guide and recorded programmes?

bendud
  #2872518 22-Feb-2022 09:44
Good question - I'm not sure (we don't tend to record much these days). I will have a look when I am home tonight. The "info" button does bring up info, so it's definitely possible...

 

b

trig42
  #2872544 22-Feb-2022 10:31
If you can find a Harmony remote, it will do everything you need. Even a Harmony 650 would be fine.

 

Can setup guide, smart etc.

 

 

 

We've used a Harmony for about 15 years now. Going to be gutted when it stops (logitech have discontinued them).



toii

  #2872578 22-Feb-2022 11:48
trig42:

 

If you can find a Harmony remote, it will do everything you need. Even a Harmony 650 would be fine.

 

 

That is what she is using with the current setup (TV is intermittently faulty and will need to be replaced hence this topic) but she seems to have problems with it.  I think it might be because it takes a while to send signals to all the devices and she might not be pointing it in the right direction or possibly there is interference or something. When I used to have one of those remotes it worked for me.  Whenever I check it at her house it also works!  

bendud
  #2872877 22-Feb-2022 19:18
Bad news - pressing Guide button whilst watching Sky via HDMI opens up the TV (Freeview) guide page.

 

Good news - pressing ... opens a contextual menu including the Sky Guide

 

Bad news - you then have to use the magic remote's cursor (by waving it about) to select Guide, and then click the centre button without dislodging the cursor at the same time. Does need co-ordination and a steady hand.

 

So that's mixed results!

 

Goosey
  #2872992 22-Feb-2022 22:12
You are either watching SKY or not.

 

Therefore, SKY remote for everything apart from Netflix. 

 

What else does she need?

 

 

bendud
  #2872994 22-Feb-2022 22:16
One remote?

B

toii

  #2873040 23-Feb-2022 07:03
bendud:

 

Bad news - pressing Guide button whilst watching Sky via HDMI opens up the TV (Freeview) guide page.

 

Good news - pressing ... opens a contextual menu including the Sky Guide

 

Bad news - you then have to use the magic remote's cursor (by waving it about) to select Guide, and then click the centre button without dislodging the cursor at the same time. Does need co-ordination and a steady hand.

 

So that's mixed results!

 

 

 

Thx for checking

