Hi,
Spark had the rights for 3 years from 2019 - 2021. I have heard a wee rumour that Sky has secured the rights back again?
Anyone hear or seen anything about that?
F1.com is showing Spark Sport have it in 2022
https://www.formula1.com/en/toolbar/broadcast-information.html
If you don't want to pay for spark you can also buy it direct from F1 for $99/year.
If you don't want to pay for spark you can also buy it direct from F1 for $99/year. https://www.formula1.com/en/subscribe-to-f1-tv.html#en-NZ
I would of thought Spark rights would've blocked this.
I would of thought Spark rights would've blocked this.
No Spark did a deal with Liberty Media/F1 to allow this in NZ.
Hi, can confirm you can get it direct for $99 and its well worth it, multi screens etc.
And it seems if you have a Spark Sport subscription you can get access to the F1 TV Pro level too: https://help.sparksport.co.nz/f1-tv-pro-with-spark-sport. Might try it this year.
You also get free access to F1 Tv Pro with a Spark Sport subscription.
Hi, can confirm you can get it direct for $99 and its well worth it, multi screens etc.
Is it BBC UK commentary in NZ?
Is it BBC UK commentary in NZ?
Is it BBC UK commentary in NZ?
50/60fps streams?
50/60fps streams?
50fps on SS and F1TV Pro - 1080p
I've been trying F1TV w/ my Spark sub on Apple TV, but the streaming quality has been poor.
It seems to never choose the 1080p stream quality even though my connection speed is fantastic. Anyone have the same issue?
Gee, I had no idea about F1TV, thanks team! I used to be a big fan, but fell out of the habit the last 10 years or so (doesn't help that my team has been rubbish in that period). Drive to Survive has sucked me in again and that price for a year is *waaay* easier to self justify.
What are time differences like? Once upon a time a 2am race was manageable. Not any more. But with all the despots and oil dollar races on the calendar now might be more amenable? Or wishful thinking? Just wondering whether to get the live or replay-only package (though both are cheap).