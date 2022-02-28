Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, LightboxFormula One back on Sky?
JPNZ

815 posts

Ultimate Geek


#294011 28-Feb-2022 09:01
Hi,

 

Spark had the rights for 3 years from 2019 - 2021. I have heard a wee rumour that Sky has secured the rights back again?

 

Anyone hear or seen anything about that?




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

 1 | 2
langi27
555 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876076 28-Feb-2022 09:11
F1.com is showing Spark Sport have it in 2022

 

https://www.formula1.com/en/toolbar/broadcast-information.html

 

 

JPNZ

815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876100 28-Feb-2022 09:34
Ahh thank you. I wonder why there wasn’t a new rights announcement made.





Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

arnies
437 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876147 28-Feb-2022 11:01
If you don't want to pay for spark you can also buy it direct from F1 for $99/year.

 

https://www.formula1.com/en/subscribe-to-f1-tv.html#en-NZ 



afe66
2870 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2876207 28-Feb-2022 12:39
I hope not, sky is a tired product.

MrBBEye
211 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2876584 28-Feb-2022 21:53
arnies:

 

If you don't want to pay for spark you can also buy it direct from F1 for $99/year. https://www.formula1.com/en/subscribe-to-f1-tv.html#en-NZ

 

 

I would of thought Spark rights would've blocked this.

JPNZ

815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876631 1-Mar-2022 08:12
MrBBEye:

 

I would of thought Spark rights would've blocked this.

 

 

No Spark did a deal with Liberty Media/F1 to allow this in NZ. 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

cyril7
8691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2876634 1-Mar-2022 08:21
Hi, can confirm you can get it direct for $99 and its well worth it, multi screens etc.

 

Cyril



nzkc
1046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2876649 1-Mar-2022 09:04
And it seems if you have a Spark Sport subscription you can get access to the F1 TV Pro level too: https://help.sparksport.co.nz/f1-tv-pro-with-spark-sport.  Might try it this year.

Amosnz
545 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2876652 1-Mar-2022 09:06
You also get free access to F1 Tv Pro with a Spark Sport subscription.




Speedtest

JPNZ

815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876660 1-Mar-2022 09:21
cyril7:

 

Hi, can confirm you can get it direct for $99 and its well worth it, multi screens etc.

 

Cyril

 

 

Is it BBC UK commentary in NZ?




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

arnies
437 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877114 1-Mar-2022 18:08
JPNZ:

cyril7:


Hi, can confirm you can get it direct for $99 and its well worth it, multi screens etc.


Cyril



Is it BBC UK commentary in NZ?



If you mean Sky UK, then yes

MrBBEye
211 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2877413 1-Mar-2022 21:50
cyril7:

 

Hi, can confirm you can get it direct for $99 and its well worth it, multi screens etc.

 

Cyril

 

 

50/60fps streams?

Shindig
1162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2877514 2-Mar-2022 09:41
50fps on SS and F1TV Pro - 1080p




The little things make the biggest difference.

arnies
437 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2880590 7-Mar-2022 17:55
I've been trying F1TV w/ my Spark sub on Apple TV, but the streaming quality has been poor. 

 

It seems to never choose the 1080p stream quality even though my connection speed is fantastic. Anyone have the same issue?

mdf

mdf
3046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2880747 7-Mar-2022 21:35
Gee, I had no idea about F1TV, thanks team! I used to be a big fan, but fell out of the habit the last 10 years or so (doesn't help that my team has been rubbish in that period). Drive to Survive has sucked me in again and that price for a year is *waaay* easier to self justify.

 

What are time differences like? Once upon a time a 2am race was manageable. Not any more. But with all the despots and oil dollar races on the calendar now might be more amenable? Or wishful thinking? Just wondering whether to get the live or replay-only package (though both are cheap).

 

 

