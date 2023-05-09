When I first setup my new Sky Box, whenever I turned off the Panasonic TV with its remote, it would power off the Sky Box! This of course stops its recording programs I have set up.

I quickly disable HDMI Control & ARC on the TV and that appeared to stop the Sky Box powering off, but sometimes when I turned off my AV receiver it also turned off Sky.

So I disabled HDMI & Arc on the AMP.

I also disabled CRC on the Sky Box Android Remote settings.

But last night I noticed that the Sky Box had powered off again, I assume when I was using my TV or AV remote!

Any suggestions.