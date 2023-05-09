Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxNew Sky Box keeps Switching Off.
stevemat

Geek


#304500 9-May-2023 13:28
When I first setup my new Sky Box, whenever I turned off the Panasonic TV with its remote, it would power off the Sky Box!   This of course stops its recording programs I have set up.

 

I quickly disable HDMI Control & ARC on the TV and that appeared to stop the Sky Box powering off, but sometimes when I turned off my AV receiver it also turned off Sky.

 

So I disabled HDMI & Arc on the AMP.   

 

I also disabled CRC on the Sky Box Android Remote settings. 

 

But last night I noticed that the Sky Box had powered off again, I assume when I was using my TV or AV remote!

 

Any suggestions.

Spyware
  #3074207 9-May-2023 13:32
I thought that they only went into standby and would power up to record.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Jiriteach
  #3074210 9-May-2023 13:36
Turning off the Sky box places in a standby state - purple light. Recordings still happen when its in this state?
If you have disabled CEC on the Sky box - powering off the TV shouldnt turn it off into standby - check the power/energy settings - saw this somewhere in there.

stevemat

  #3074218 9-May-2023 14:01
Thanks for that, I assumed it was like the old My Sky HD and wouldn't record if powered off.

 

I will setup something tonight and test it out.   It would be a lot easier if I could turn back on HDMI Arc etc...



vexxxboy
  #3074219 9-May-2023 14:02
it kept happening on my Panasonic until i turned off Cec Contol under HDMI Cec settings in the TV, no problem since




Jiriteach
  #3074221 9-May-2023 14:05
stevemat:

 

Thanks for that, I assumed it was like the old My Sky HD and wouldn't record if powered off.

 

I will setup something tonight and test it out.   It would be a lot easier if I could turn back on HDMI Arc etc...

 

 

Previous Sky box didnt have a standby - it was on or off. 

shanes
  #3074232 9-May-2023 14:35
Jiriteach:

 

stevemat:

 

Thanks for that, I assumed it was like the old My Sky HD and wouldn't record if powered off.

 

I will setup something tonight and test it out.   It would be a lot easier if I could turn back on HDMI Arc etc...

 

 

Previous Sky box didnt have a standby - it was on or off. 

 

 

Our MySky HD would be powered off along with the TV, and it still recorded scheduled recordings while it was off.

Jiriteach
  #3074253 9-May-2023 15:19
Our MySky HD would be powered off along with the TV, and it still recorded scheduled recordings while it was off.



Interesting - wonder if it’s dependent on which older box one has. Pretty sure last time I tested it - it didn’t but then again, we never turned off the boxes.
Just the new one is automatic.



shanes
  #3074268 9-May-2023 15:31
Jiriteach:

 

Our MySky HD would be powered off along with the TV, and it still recorded scheduled recordings while it was off.

 



Interesting - wonder if it’s dependent on which older box one has. Pretty sure last time I tested it - it didn’t but then again, we never turned off the boxes.
Just the new one is automatic.

 

I used to just leave it on, but while setting up a Harmony remote a few years back I set it up to power off the MySky when not in use, recordings just worked, we've got two of them and they both do it.

 

 

