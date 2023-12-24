Got an offer of a free Sky box this week and it arrived yesterday. I tried to set it up but it booted to the Sky logo and went no further - the TV reported no signal on the applicable HDMI port. I gather from talking to the 2nd-level CSR that after the logo an android boot screen should appear, after that there is a dialog to pair the remote and configure WIFI access etc.

Big ups to the CSRs. The first one quickly determined she had no script for what I was reporting and passed me over to 2nd level support, who spent 30 minutes with me going through every permutation of workaround she could think of and all were reasonable. I did not spend more than 30 seconds on hold at any time.

I have replacement hardware on the way.

Has anyone else experienced this and got the unit to work? A long shot I know - but just curious.