Hi



Just wondering if anybody can confirm if sky box office purchases through the new sky box are outputted with a 5.1 dolby digital signal (where available and like they did when booking through one of the channels on the old box). On Demand content is only in stereo, the only way i get 5.1 signal on sky is through satellite content so suspect that the sbo download is only in stereo. Don’t want to book at 25 dollars and find out does not work, skys “solution” was that if does not work to call them and they would credit it back, but could not answer what i thought might be easy enough information to find!



Regards