We've developed a strange fault with the remote for the "new" sky box. When we press a key it can take up to about a minute for the skybox to activate. If changing channels for example, the natural reaction is to press the button again. Then when it does react, 2 or 3 channel changes will result!.

 

I phoned sky and they are sending a replacement remote but it looks more to me like the skybox firmware is at fault.  I did check the batteries and they were fine.

 

I also tried resetting the skybox and that fixed things - but 18 hours later it's back again. Some sort  of memory leak or interrupt issue in the firmware?

 

It seems to have  become more noticeable since a recent FW update to the skybox but we can't really be 100% sure about this.

 

Anyone else with the problem, or preferably a solution?

And it's ongoing:

 

We received the new remote but there was no change. Contacted Sky again - 45 min wait on phone so tried chat. About a 40 min. wait  This resulted in having to factory reset the box and re-enter all our settings, losing recordings etc. But it appeared to fix the issue.

 

Today - there was a notification that we had low memory or storage (or similar) and that there may be performance issues. Guess what? the slow remote  problem is now back. Have just phoned Sky again, but am not prepared to wait 42minutes again to talk to someone.

 

I'll try an email.

 

I'm surprised no-one else is reporting this sort of issue.



Ask for a mySky HDi from 2008 as a replacement as they work great.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

I had a similar problem a while ago..

 

See this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=312183

 

Fixed it by deleting the sky app (lots of poking around menus to do this) and restarting the box. IIRC the app automatically reinstalled then the box did an update. Has been rock solid ever since.

