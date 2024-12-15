We've developed a strange fault with the remote for the "new" sky box. When we press a key it can take up to about a minute for the skybox to activate. If changing channels for example, the natural reaction is to press the button again. Then when it does react, 2 or 3 channel changes will result!.

I phoned sky and they are sending a replacement remote but it looks more to me like the skybox firmware is at fault. I did check the batteries and they were fine.

I also tried resetting the skybox and that fixed things - but 18 hours later it's back again. Some sort of memory leak or interrupt issue in the firmware?

It seems to have become more noticeable since a recent FW update to the skybox but we can't really be 100% sure about this.

Anyone else with the problem, or preferably a solution?