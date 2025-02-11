Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxAt the risk of being repetitive....no Sky.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318682 11-Feb-2025 17:57
Send private message

Just a couple of minutes ago, both decoders lost signal and still out.

 

We have a new dish and lnb, recently realigned, so wasnt expecting this.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Create new topic
rlevis
348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3341584 11-Feb-2025 18:03
Send private message

No issue here in Tauranga, but using a 80cm privately installed dish.



Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341586 11-Feb-2025 18:14
Send private message

We lost Sky in Northland around 5.50pm 

Beavis
162 posts

Master Geek


  #3341587 11-Feb-2025 18:14
Send private message

Died in Invercargill also. We have never had a problem before, so suggests problems are escalating...

 

 



cyril7
9062 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3341591 11-Feb-2025 18:21
Send private message

Hi, we too lost it for 10-15 min in lower NI.

 

 

 

Cyril 

johno1234
2844 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341594 11-Feb-2025 18:29
Send private message

At least there's SkyGo in the meantime?

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341595 11-Feb-2025 18:30
Send private message

Oh, so just the wobble then?

 

It was out for about 10 or so minutes.

 

Thank goodness for Freeview or I would have missed the end of The Chase!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

mailmarshall
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3341722 11-Feb-2025 21:39
Send private message

Same here, no signal in lower NI also. Came back around 6.30pm

 

We had avoided the issues so far and Channel 888 was looking good until today…. Hopefully a one off

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
linw
2854 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341739 12-Feb-2025 03:34
Send private message

Us too, lower NI.

PolicyGuy
1733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341765 12-Feb-2025 08:29
Send private message

I had "no satellite signal" on some channels (e.g. TVNZ1, TV2), but working fine on others (e.g. 3), then the box rebooted itself about 6:30 and I had all channels back.

 

Most peculiar

 

 

suthland
63 posts

Master Geek


  #3341783 12-Feb-2025 09:20
Send private message

Our new white box at 5.50pm came up with a message that “due to satellite signal loss it had switched to streaming” (didn’t now it would do this automatically?) and the Chase hardly stuttered. Went straight away and checked satellite signal and both tuners were showing 0 signal but box still worked as normal as far as I could see. Satellite Signal came back before the news. Happy if this is an advantage of the new box which i put off getting for as long as i could, but after a couple of weeks I’m more than pleased with. My box it ethernet connected to max fibre.

Apsattv
2390 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341949 12-Feb-2025 13:05
Send private message

Around 5.50pm for 5 to 10 minutes Sky had an uplink failure due to a torrential rainstorm which resulted in a nationwide outage

 

For once it wasn't the users dish/lnb or wobbly satellite to blame.

 

Nice to see the signal failure streaming backup option is now working. I wonder what streams it taps into, would be keen to see if anyone can log the traffic.

 

 

 

 

RedactedRetracted
96 posts

Master Geek


  #3342050 12-Feb-2025 17:41
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

Nice to see the signal failure streaming backup option is now working. I wonder what streams it taps into, would be keen to see if anyone can log the traffic.

 

 

It's just the same streaming system (and streams) as what Sky Go uses I believe (just with an expanded set of channels beyond those available on Sky Go)

Andib
1364 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3342057 12-Feb-2025 18:06
Send private message

RedactedRetracted:

 

 

 

It's just the same streaming system (and streams) as what Sky Go uses I believe (just with an expanded set of channels beyond those available on Sky Go)

 

 

It uses the same streams as the Sky Pod (which has all the channels except TVNZ) 




<# 
       .DISCLAIMER
       Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>

Apsattv
2390 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342158 12-Feb-2025 20:00
Send private message

Well the Sky go ones have the logo top right so easy to identify. Have not got an example playpath of the SKY pod ones to compare quality.

 

Does anyone have a skypod? and can log the playpath or part of the playpath for me?

 

Interested in if Tvnzs is there or not they may have hidden it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright