kiwifidget

Just a couple of minutes ago, both decoders lost signal and still out.
We have a new dish and lnb, recently realigned, so wasnt expecting this.
No issue here in Tauranga, but using a 80cm privately installed dish.
We lost Sky in Northland around 5.50pm
Died in Invercargill also. We have never had a problem before, so suggests problems are escalating...
Hi, we too lost it for 10-15 min in lower NI.
Cyril
Oh, so just the wobble then?
It was out for about 10 or so minutes.
Thank goodness for Freeview or I would have missed the end of The Chase!
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Same here, no signal in lower NI also. Came back around 6.30pm
We had avoided the issues so far and Channel 888 was looking good until today…. Hopefully a one off
I had "no satellite signal" on some channels (e.g. TVNZ1, TV2), but working fine on others (e.g. 3), then the box rebooted itself about 6:30 and I had all channels back.
Most peculiar
Our new white box at 5.50pm came up with a message that “due to satellite signal loss it had switched to streaming” (didn’t now it would do this automatically?) and the Chase hardly stuttered. Went straight away and checked satellite signal and both tuners were showing 0 signal but box still worked as normal as far as I could see. Satellite Signal came back before the news. Happy if this is an advantage of the new box which i put off getting for as long as i could, but after a couple of weeks I’m more than pleased with. My box it ethernet connected to max fibre.
Around 5.50pm for 5 to 10 minutes Sky had an uplink failure due to a torrential rainstorm which resulted in a nationwide outage
For once it wasn't the users dish/lnb or wobbly satellite to blame.
Nice to see the signal failure streaming backup option is now working. I wonder what streams it taps into, would be keen to see if anyone can log the traffic.
Apsattv:
Nice to see the signal failure streaming backup option is now working. I wonder what streams it taps into, would be keen to see if anyone can log the traffic.
It's just the same streaming system (and streams) as what Sky Go uses I believe (just with an expanded set of channels beyond those available on Sky Go)
RedactedRetracted:
It's just the same streaming system (and streams) as what Sky Go uses I believe (just with an expanded set of channels beyond those available on Sky Go)
It uses the same streams as the Sky Pod (which has all the channels except TVNZ)
<#
.DISCLAIMER
Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>
Well the Sky go ones have the logo top right so easy to identify. Have not got an example playpath of the SKY pod ones to compare quality.
Does anyone have a skypod? and can log the playpath or part of the playpath for me?
Interested in if Tvnzs is there or not they may have hidden it.