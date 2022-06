Hi all. My friend needs a replacement charger for her Samsung phone as her puppy has chewed through the old one and she urgently needs to use the phone for a family emergency. I don’t know anything about Samsung phones so I need a bit of help.



Can anyone recommend somewhere in Wellington where I could get one of these today? I looked at the specs online and it sounds like this phone has a USB-C port. Does that mean that any charger with a USB-C connection would work?