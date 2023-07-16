I have a really stupid question. I am an official old person. By choice I have never had a cell phone of any kind so I know nothing whatsoever about them. Now I have come to the decision that I need to have one for safety reasons. I have been looking at provider sites and talking to some helpbots (artificial and human) but I can’t seem to find the answers I need. I hope someone here can help me out.

1. I think I have found the phone I want. It is locked to One so I have been looking there at plans, but I have also checked Spark and 2 degrees. The 2 degrees site is the only one that makes sense to me but my location is remote and their coverage here is spotty.

2. I don’t usually use the phone much. I don’t like phones. I also don’t like Facebook, Twitter and so on. If I need to communicate, I use email. The people who communicate with me know that. The phone would mainly be for emergencies. It would also replace the current house phone for the rare occasions when I do need to make or receive a phone call.

3. The preceding means I need a minimum usage (prepay?) phone ‘plan’. Ideally, I want something that costs very little and lasts for a year. I don’t want something that requires constant attention or automatically makes charges. I just want to pay a moderate annual fee that keeps the phone active. If I actually use it for something, then of course I would pay extra for any calls I make.

4. I see plans that expire after 365 days (what I want) but ‘renew’ every 28 days. What does that mean? Do I have to pay for it again each month? What is it renewing if I don’t make any calls during that period? Are there other hidden charges? Do I have to top it up each month if I haven’t used it? How do I renew it when it expires after a year? I don’t want to lose the number. No-one I have talked to seems able to explain these things to me.

If anyone feels like helping me make sense of this, it would be much appreciated. Mucho thanks in advance.

Be kind. I am elderly.