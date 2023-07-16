Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsDumb phone plan question
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16779 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306364 16-Jul-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

I have a really stupid question. I am an official old person. By choice I have never had a cell phone of any kind so I know nothing whatsoever about them. Now I have come to the decision that I need to have one for safety reasons. I have been looking at provider sites and talking to some helpbots (artificial and human) but I can’t seem to find the answers I need. I hope someone here can help me out.

 

1.    I think I have found the phone I want. It is locked to One so I have been looking there at plans, but I have also checked Spark and 2 degrees. The 2 degrees site is the only one that makes sense to me but my location is remote and their coverage here is spotty. 

 

2.    I don’t usually use the phone much. I don’t like phones. I also don’t like Facebook, Twitter and so on. If I need to communicate, I use email. The people who communicate with me know that. The phone would mainly be for emergencies. It would also replace the current house phone for the rare occasions when I do need to make or receive a phone call. 

 

3.    The preceding means I need a minimum usage (prepay?) phone ‘plan’. Ideally, I want something that costs very little and lasts for a year. I don’t want something that requires constant attention or automatically makes charges. I just want to pay a moderate annual fee that keeps the phone active. If I actually use it for something, then of course I would pay extra for any calls I make.

 

4.    I see plans that expire after 365 days (what I want) but ‘renew’ every 28 days. What does that mean? Do I have to pay for it again each month? What is it renewing if I don’t make any calls during that period? Are there other hidden charges? Do I have to top it up each month if I haven’t used it? How do I renew it when it expires after a year? I don’t want to lose the number. No-one I have talked to seems able to explain these things to me. 

 

If anyone feels like helping me make sense of this, it would be much appreciated. Mucho thanks in advance.

 

Be kind. I am elderly.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
Linux
9876 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104793 16-Jul-2023 15:58
Send private message quote this post

2degrees provides WiFi calling which works the same as your handset connected to the local cell-site but it works over Wi-Fi

 

Further to this 2degrees Prepay plans are true monthly plans not the 28 day rubbish

 

2degrees is the only carrier that also only allows true 12 month carryover of unused minutes / data

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Handle9
8978 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104794 16-Jul-2023 16:17
Send private message quote this post

Most/all prepay providers allow an annual minimum topup to keep your connection alive.

I have an NZ number which I’ve had for more than 15 years and I pay $5 a year to keep it going. If I’m in NZ I’ll throw so credit on it for a plan but otherwise I’m just using casual rates. The $5 credit expires after a year but I don’t care, it gives me an NZ number for banking etc.

If you just want the phone for calling emergency services that’s what I’d do.

Dynamic
3508 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104800 16-Jul-2023 16:40
Send private message quote this post

@Rikkitic did you want a:

 

  • smartphone that you can do email on if needed, but will have to charge it every day (or charge it and switch it off) to keep its battery full for emergencies, or
  • a dumb phone with a 1-2 week battery life that you can use for calls and send short txt messages on?

An advantage of a modern mid-range smartphone is the WiFi Calling.  If you are in a flakey signal area the phone will talk to the cell network via your home WiFi and internet.  I live in suburban Auckland but down in a bit of a dip.  Calls would frequently drop or be of low quality.  When my provider switched on WiFi calling and I enabled it on my phone, my call quality and reliability improved significantly.  For WiFi calling to work, the feature needs to be enabled on your smartphone, and your smartphone model needs to be officially supported by your cell provider of choice.

 

A dumb phone like this one Cat B40 - Catphones New Zealand makes calls and sends the occasional text message, and that's about it.  While its technically possible to send email on it, you'd have to be filled with an inner hatred of yourself that is hotter than the sun to bother trying.  Charge it.  Give it a test.  Switch it off and chuck it in a drawer.  Have a note on your calendar to drag it out of the drawer once a month to make a quick call on it to ensure its still doing what its supposed to do.  Switch it off and chuck it in the drawer again.  Charge it with the change of the season.  If I read above that you are going to retire the house phone and use this instead, then of course it can stay out of the drawer.  This particular model should work on any NZ network and with any plan.  It won't do WiFi calling so you would need good coverage from the network provider.

 

As for plans... which provider gives the best coverage at home?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



cokemaster
Exited
4740 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3104816 16-Jul-2023 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Make sure ANY phone you decide to buy supports voice over LTE. Most if not all sold via Spark, One or 2 Degrees should have voice over LTE support, but if you buy from parallel importers etc., your milage may vary.

Locked phones generally can be unlocked after a period of time or by paying $30. (https://one.nz/help/mobile-phones/unlock/#:~:text=There%20is%20no%20charge%20to,less%20than%209%20months%20ago.)

You may need to see if the other operators support that device too if you intend to use it with alternative carriers.

With 3G shutdowns not too far away, the last thing you want to have happen is to be restricted to data and text messaging only.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

WWHeisenberg
35 posts

Geek


  #3104817 16-Jul-2023 16:58
Send private message quote this post

I have elderly parents/in-laws which I help support in this type of situation on a regular basis.

 

The best advice I have for you is the following -

 

Understand which providers (2degrees, Spark etc) have the best coverage for you.

 

Find a phone which you are going to be able to use and one which you can receive the best support from family & friends. As when something happens to the phone which you don't understand (unfortunately this might happen more often than you think especially since this is all new to you) eg you accidentally press a button & you don't know what to do next because you have gone into an area of the phone you have never been before and you don't know how to get back to an area you do know/understand.

 

There are generally 3 different types of options on how to pay for usage of the phone (Plan types)-

 

-Casual (Very expensive for extended use) Generally speaking you pay/top up your account providing credit which you then use to pay for each phone call (Please note you get charged for BOTH receiving & sending calls). Once you have used up all the credit you will not be able to make/receive calls again until there is more credit on your account. Suggest you find out how best to monitor your credit balance. Also please ensure you know how to turn off your data as this will also use your credit (I can't stress that enough - sorry not meaning to scare you but it is a trap for early users of this technology).

 

-Prepaid is the next option. Again you start by having credit in your account for which you then use to purchase a "prepaid plan". You will want to find the cheapest plan that your provider has. The plan will provide you with a quantity of text messages/data/minutes (phone calls). This will cover you so long as you don't use up all the minutes for that period (either 28 days or a month - again depends on the provider). At the end of the 28 days/month - you lose all the data/text messages/minutes in that plan & have to purchase a new plan for the next month etc. The next level of prepaid plans (which are more expensive) you can keep/rollover any unused portion of that plan. But again only if you purchase another month of that same plan (or whatever minimum the telco states).

 

-Then there are open term plans - which are aimed at high users ie not you.

 

You will keep your account (phone number) valid so long as you top up your account once within the 365 period (which effectively would only be an issue if you use the casual rates option - as otherwise you would be regularly topping up your account in order to pay for a monthly prepaid option). 

 

There is some helpful information if you google Moneyhub compare mobile plans.

 

There are also options for making phone calls using using wifi which can be helpful to help keep your expenses down but obviously this doesn't help you make phone calls when away from your property etc. Again this would need more help to set up etc.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 