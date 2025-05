Agree with the comments re Samsung. I can totally understand the reputation Samsung has from my own poor experience with their early Android phones (I recall one awful early Samsung Android phone which had a lot of Telecom XT branding and a lot of crapware) so avoided them for a long time. Ended up making the jump around 2021 from Apple to the S21 from reading good reviews here on Geekzone and elsewhere and was very pleased with the clean experience. I want to emphasise it was very, very, very different experience -- the difference is really night and day and shows Samsung has definitely learnt their lesson.

My work-issued phone is an Samsung A73 and it is also fairly clean as well. Both the S21 and A73 are very clean and have no carrier (i.e. Spark/VF/2deg) stuff whatsoever and only a few handful of Samsung-specific apps most which can be uninstalled/disabled/etc. There is also several Google-speciifc apps which can't be uninstalled/disabled but as far as I know this is standard for most Android brands.

That S21 I bought in 2021 is still my daily driver and I'm not planning to replace it until the S26 comes out which means I'll get 5 full years out of it. From a TCO perspective it's been great. My work A73 stills goes fine after 2 years (and I understand it was ex a staff member who left before I arrived so possibly 3-4 years old now).

I would look seriously at Samsung if you just want an Android phone that works. They do a great job supporting the NZ carriers which you may not get from other Android brands. Their 5+ years of security/software updates is pretty awesome too.

Perhaps go into a store and have a play with an actual device and you'll see what we mean. Samsung in the last 5 or so years is nothing like it was in the early days of Android.