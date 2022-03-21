Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTiVoNew Freeview Channels Eden, Eden+1, Rush etc from 21/03/22
Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#295318 21-Mar-2022 12:08
Send private message quote this post

Just a quick note to let Tivo owners know that the miracle EPG workers are aware of the new channels, and working behind the scenes to get the EPG up to date and working with these new channels. Here is their explanation. A channel rescan may or may not be required? 

 

"This channel re-stack may take a bit of refinement.

 

Here is a sample of the TiVo internal headend, which requires channels and pids (hopefully these won’t change) and hopefully my guessing will be good with things changing around. But I wanted you to be aware incase it pops up in forums, we need to do this “after” the changes so there will be a bit of mucking around and testing.   You will note some of the transponders are broken into 4 zones, so there could be some areas where guide data won’t align.  

 

  8 TV1-HDWLG       1     [8746,27,1200]
  9 TV2-HDWLG       2     [8746,27,1201]
 10 TV3-HDAKL       3     [8746,29,1300]
 11 TV3-HDWLG       3     [8746,32,1300]
 12 TV3-HDHAM       3     [8746,30,1300]
 13 TV3-HDCHC       3     [8746,31,1300]
 14 Bravo-HDAKL     4     [8746,28,1307]

 

The symptom of a mismatch is that there will be no guide data against a channel, the reception part is handled internal to TiVo so that will work fine. This will take a bit of time to work through as we can’t unpack the new channel layout with the channels and pids until Freeview makes the change." 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

 1 | 2 | 3
Eva888
1067 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2889527 21-Mar-2022 12:30
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. So this possibly answers why as per my post on the Freeview thread, the SmartVU guide does not align with the channels.

old3eyes
8831 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2889544 21-Mar-2022 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Thanx for that.  I just did a delete and channel rescan.  All looks good. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

ssanders
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2889944 22-Mar-2022 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Today I find that the channels have been updated, and there is complete EPG information. Yay!  With thanks to the folks who keep this service working.



Frenzyshadow
33 posts

Geek


  #2891519 24-Mar-2022 18:19
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone else noticed that the EPG has disappeared from the Tivo for TVNZ channels (apart from Duke)?

Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2891734 24-Mar-2022 21:28
Send private message quote this post

Frenzyshadow:

 

Has anyone else noticed that the EPG has disappeared from the Tivo for TVNZ channels (apart from Duke)?

 

 

No problems seen here in Auckland, but it's possible there could be issues in other areas? What part of the country are you in @Frenzyshadow and has this just happened since 21/3/22? Does your EPG show "To be announced" and if so which channels specifically? 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

Frenzyshadow
33 posts

Geek


  #2891752 24-Mar-2022 21:49
Send private message quote this post

I am in Wellington.  Yes, it happened since the Discovery TV changes and logical channel number changes (Duke  & TVNZ 1+1) on Sunday night.  Rush and eden came up OK but it got a but confused about the channel number changes.  A rescan on Monday fixed that but this morning the TVNZ 1 & 2 (and 1+1 and 2+1) lost their listings and just said To be announced.  However after I posted I noticed that my other two Tivos were fine and I did a restart and it seemed to fix it.  Should have tried that first.  Thanks for responding.

Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2893781 29-Mar-2022 21:03
Send private message quote this post

I've just noticed 2x issues with the EPG here in Auckland since the channel restack.  I've done channel rescans and the problem is also there.

 

Firstly, the Chan 13 (TV3+1) EPG is an exact duplicate of the Chan 8 (eden) EPG. As far as I can see, the eden EPG is correct. The second issue is the Chan 11 (TV1+1) EPG is an exact duplicate of the Chan 6 (Duke) EPG.  Again, I believe the Duke EPG is correct. When I say they are duplicates, there are no time offsets. I use the alternative "Grid Guide" by choice in "Guide Options" so it's easy to see this.

 

If anyone outside of Auckland sees EPG problems along these lines, please let me know or post here, and I'll pass them on. Please be as specific as possible, including your location as there are different MUXs in different areas. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz



Frenzyshadow
33 posts

Geek


  #2893980 29-Mar-2022 22:39
Send private message quote this post

I have just noticed the same thing in Wellington - TV1+1 EPG is actually the Duke EPG, TV3+1 EPG is actually the eden EPG.  TV2+1 EPG is OK but TV2 EPG is missing (To be announced).  Tivo restarts don't fix this.

fe31nz
814 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894038 30-Mar-2022 00:21
Send private message quote this post

Easily explained for ThreePlus1 and TVNZ 1 +1 - when the channels moved, some configuration got missed.  Before the move, ThreePlus1 (LCN 13 = Logical Channel Number) was assigned to LCN 8 (now eden).  Similarly, TVNZ 1 +1 on LCN 11 used to be on LCN 6 (now TVNZ DUKE).  It seems that in both cases, the EPG is coming from the channel that is now on the old LCN for those channels.  So it just needs to be reconfigured properly.

 

TVNZ 2 not having EPG is unexpected - it did not change at all the the recent channel reallocations.

 

Here is the official quick reference for all the changes:

 

https://freeviewnz.tv/media/1873/channel-movements-1pager_v3.pdf

Frenzyshadow
33 posts

Geek


  #2896353 3-Apr-2022 19:04
Send private message quote this post

Any progress on getting the TV2 EPG working again on the Tivos?

Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2896427 3-Apr-2022 21:03
Send private message quote this post

Frenzyshadow:

 

Any progress on getting the TV2 EPG working again on the Tivos?

 

\

 

I don't believe there are any known issues specifically with the TV2 EPG. Please do a full clear and rescan of channels as follows. 

 

Press the TiVo button on your remote

 

Choose Messages and Settings

 

Choose Settings

 

Choose Channels

 

Choose Channel Scan

 

Choose “Delete previously scanned channels”

 

Press “Thumbs Down” 3x times followed by the “Enter/Last” key

 

Let your Tivo scan for channels, then when completed, choose to add them all.

 

This will clear out the old dead channels and will keep the current channels.

 

You can then delete any you don’t want listed from the “Channel List” menu item if you never want them to be shown.  




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

Frenzyshadow
33 posts

Geek


  #2896450 3-Apr-2022 21:58
Send private message quote this post

Thanks Spong.  I have just done that to two of my Tivos (the third is recording something) and they still don't have any EPG for TV2 ("to be announced" as before).  Everything else is OK I think apart from TV3+1 which shows "Newshub Live at 4pm/6pm" repeating every two-hour time slot (as before the rescan).  Tv2+1 EPG is fine but TV2 EPG is absent.

 

I get the EPG for TV2 on my Magic TV box so it is not missing SI information in the multiplex being broadcast from Kaukau (Wellington).  Just seems the Tivos aren't picking it up.

Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2896453 3-Apr-2022 22:21
Send private message quote this post

Frenzyshadow:

 

Thanks Spong.  I have just done that to two of my Tivos (the third is recording something) and they still don't have any EPG for TV2 ("to be announced" as before).  Everything else is OK I think apart from TV3+1 which shows "Newshub Live at 4pm/6pm" repeating every two-hour time slot (as before the rescan).  Tv2+1 EPG is fine but TV2 EPG is absent.

 

I get the EPG for TV2 on my Magic TV box so it is not missing SI information in the multiplex being broadcast from Kaukau (Wellington).  Just seems the Tivos aren't picking it up.

 

 

After rescanning channels, please do a manual network connection to the service from the network menu, and follow the progress for any error messages. It seems strange that you're the only person who has reported this problem so far with TV2. TV2 didn't change frequency when the channel restack was done. Tivos probably aren't getting their EPG from the same source as your Magic TV box. I do know that some EPG information had to be deleted and redownloaded for those problem "Plus channels" mentioned above, and seem to be OK here in Auckland now. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

allan
1547 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896459 3-Apr-2022 22:38
Send private message quote this post

@spong Here's what I'm getting. I'm connected to Mt Kau Kau in Wellington. I've done a full channel delete and reload, as above, plus a forced reconnect to the Tivo service to update the EPG

 

  • TV2  No EPG (To be announced)
  • TV3+1 No EPG (To be announced)
  • Rush No EPG (To be announced)

 

Frenzyshadow
33 posts

Geek


  #2896464 3-Apr-2022 22:58
Send private message quote this post

Spong:

 

Frenzyshadow:

 

 

After rescanning channels, please do a manual network connection to the service from the network menu, and follow the progress for any error messages. It seems strange that you're the only person who has reported this problem so far with TV2. TV2 didn't change frequency when the channel restack was done. Tivos probably aren't getting their EPG from the same source as your Magic TV box. I do know that some EPG information had to be deleted and redownloaded for those problem "Plus channels" mentioned above, and seem to be OK here in Auckland now. 

 

 

I did try that on one of the Tivos.  There were no error messages and it successfully completed but it didn't help.  Still no EPG on TV2.  And you are right, the Tivos don't get their EPG from the SI in the broadcast signal so that was a red herring.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





