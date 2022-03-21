Just a quick note to let Tivo owners know that the miracle EPG workers are aware of the new channels, and working behind the scenes to get the EPG up to date and working with these new channels. Here is their explanation. A channel rescan may or may not be required?

"This channel re-stack may take a bit of refinement.

Here is a sample of the TiVo internal headend, which requires channels and pids (hopefully these won’t change) and hopefully my guessing will be good with things changing around. But I wanted you to be aware incase it pops up in forums, we need to do this “after” the changes so there will be a bit of mucking around and testing. You will note some of the transponders are broken into 4 zones, so there could be some areas where guide data won’t align.

8 TV1-HDWLG 1 [8746,27,1200]

9 TV2-HDWLG 2 [8746,27,1201]

10 TV3-HDAKL 3 [8746,29,1300]

11 TV3-HDWLG 3 [8746,32,1300]

12 TV3-HDHAM 3 [8746,30,1300]

13 TV3-HDCHC 3 [8746,31,1300]

14 Bravo-HDAKL 4 [8746,28,1307]

The symptom of a mismatch is that there will be no guide data against a channel, the reception part is handled internal to TiVo so that will work fine. This will take a bit of time to work through as we can’t unpack the new channel layout with the channels and pids until Freeview makes the change."