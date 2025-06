I will prescription pair of the meta rayban glasses with transition. Currently they are not available in New Zealand and one is unable to directly order from the meta site.

Has anyone in NZ obtained a pair from overseas? If so what was your process?

Does anyone know when we will be able to buy here? (OPSM didnt know)

The option I see, if its going to be a long wait is using You shop. then Rayban In USA.

If anyone has a pair in NZ and has got the app for Android or IOS does it work ok?