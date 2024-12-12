Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDigital ImagingTaking Photo on a Mobile Phone - Hold phone portrait or landscape?
alisam

839 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 68


#318067 12-Dec-2024 07:55
Send private message

I don't take a lot of photos on my Android mobile phone, but always hold the phone horizontally (landscape). I nearly always wait until the photos are uploaded to OneDrive (via wifi) and then look at the photos on a laptop or 32" monitor.

 

I sent some photos from my laptop to a relative who has Apple devices. They said ' Incidentally the photos of your bathroom are quite hard to see as they are very narrow top to bottom if that makes sense. Maybe it’s the way my phone has downloaded them.  Not seen on laptop.'

 

After reviewing my photos on my mobile phone and then on my laptop, those on the phone are dark and very narrow top to bottom. On my own laptop, they look good.

 

My understanding is a lot of people just use their mobile phone for everything. So, do people mainly hold they phone vertically (portrait) when taking a photo?

 

 

 

 












freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79578 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37949

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319448 12-Dec-2024 08:24
Send private message

Landscape FTW.

I understand the portrait mode fits some use case. Social posts for example. Or actual portraits.

But, seriously, how hard is for someone to just change the phone orientation to see a photo?




 

 





alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3319456 12-Dec-2024 09:04
Send private message

Same as a conventional camera - you use portrait or landscape depending on what is appropriate for the particular photographic composition. Video should always be landscape though. 

 

The problem you are having sounds like a technical issue that is unrelated to photographic composition. 

nitro
672 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 269


  #3319458 12-Dec-2024 09:14
Send private message

I've seen images from smartphones tagged with the wrong EXIF orientation data (portrait/landscape). Usually happens when the photo was taken at an angle from the vertical plane - the gyro can get confused. However, I don't know why Apple devices would interpret that differently from your 'laptop'.

 

maybe try checking at image at https://onlineexifviewer.com/ to find out what it says.



geoffwnz
1622 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1437

ID Verified

  #3319460 12-Dec-2024 09:16
Send private message

alasta:

 

Same as a conventional camera - you use portrait or landscape depending on what is appropriate for the particular photographic composition. Video should always be landscape though. 

 

The problem you are having sounds like a technical issue that is unrelated to photographic composition. 

 

 

The technical issue I suspect is between "chair and keyboard" of the recipient.  If they rotate their phone to landscape, the image should be able to fill the screen.  I don't have auto rotate set on mine but it's simple enough to pull down, tap the rotate icon to enable it, then go back to the image and view appropriately.






Senecio
2739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2994

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319465 12-Dec-2024 09:33
Send private message

From my experience. Yes I know it’s a generalisation.

 

Gen X and older = landscape 

 

Millennials and younger = portrait 

nitro
672 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 269


  #3319469 12-Dec-2024 09:44
Send private message

geoffwnz:

 

The technical issue I suspect is between "chair and keyboard" of the recipient.  If they rotate their phone to landscape, the image should be able to fill the screen.  I don't have auto rotate set on mine but it's simple enough to pull down, tap the rotate icon to enable it, then go back to the image and view appropriately.

 

 

it could very well just be this.

robjg63
4110 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1370

Subscriber

  #3319470 12-Dec-2024 09:46
Send private message

I am of an age that I use Landscape - and I think the generalisation about age and usage is probably true.

 

I think our field of vision is close to landscape so this seems natural to me.

 

Portrait always seems like looking through a keyhole  - and I really hate seeing portrait videos on the news (because someone didnt rotate their phone).

 

 

 

I reckon its a pity that phones couldnt actually take a more 'square' image recording behind the scenes, so that (for example), when someone records video of something in portrait, it would be possible to switch it to landscape and get the bits they didnt originally frame (if that makes sense). Pretty sure that would be techically possible with the incredibly hi res cameras and recording capacity. 

 

There is my 'next big enhancement' to photography and film.

 

 






 
 
 
 


wellygary
8399 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4745


  #3319474 12-Dec-2024 09:54
Send private message

On a related matter, an oldie but a goodie,

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79578 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37949

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319479 12-Dec-2024 10:02
Send private message

robjg63:

 

Portrait always seems like looking through a keyhole  - and I really hate seeing portrait videos on the news (because someone didnt rotate their phone).

 

 

Landscape seems to capture so much more context...




 

 



nitro
672 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 269


  #3319483 12-Dec-2024 10:19
Send private message

robjg63:

 

I reckon its a pity that phones couldnt actually take a more 'square' image recording behind the scenes, so that (for example), when someone records video of something in portrait, it would be possible to switch it to landscape and get the bits they didnt originally frame (if that makes sense). Pretty sure that would be techically possible with the incredibly hi res cameras and recording capacity. 

 

There is my 'next big enhancement' to photography and film.

 

 

I have similar sentiments to yours. I do understand that a lot of them young uns, shoot for mobile phone consumption - just sucks when you view them on a bigger traditionally-oriented screen, e.g. monitors and tvs.

 

your 'next big enhancement' isn't really difficult at all from a technical perspective. it'll just come at the cost of pixels. all it would take is a recording (still/video) app that records in 1:1 aspect ratio, and a viewer app to adapt that to the viewing device's aspect ratio - either 16:9 or 9:16 (whatever) and crop accordingly. this isn't unlike full-frame cameras having a cropped mode (although the aspect ratio doesn't change).

 

to make that a standard, of course, is another matter.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79578 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37949

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319497 12-Dec-2024 10:48
Send private message

GoPro cameras do this. They shoot in a larger frame and you can then resize/crop for different use case.




 

 



geoffwnz
1622 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1437

ID Verified

  #3319503 12-Dec-2024 11:02
Send private message

There's no intrinsic reason why cameras and phones etc have to have a rectangular field of view.  You can make the sensor as a square and the lens will handle it.

 

I suspect it comes back to historical reasons of film being a certain aspect ratio and they've maintained that into newer technology.






wellygary
8399 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4745


  #3319521 12-Dec-2024 12:30
Send private message

geoffwnz:

 

I suspect it comes back to historical reasons of film being a certain aspect ratio and they've maintained that into newer technology.

 

 

And the "historical" reason film was horizontal is that the main human visual field is generally 2x as wide as it is high (120 degree wide  and 60 degree up down) - which is a function of your eyes being arranged horizontally across your head... not up and down 

Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3319545 12-Dec-2024 13:06
Send private message

Landscape for most photos, with portrait for specific situations, like portraits, or macro shots etc. 







 

 

 

 

 



Brend
89 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3319661 12-Dec-2024 16:45
Send private message

Always landscape, unless you want it in portrait

