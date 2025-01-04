Hi All,

I have about 3000 photos that needs to be scanned.

There are also 500 - 1000 slides that have not been viewed in 45 years or so.

I came across this https://www.epson.co.nz/products/scanner/FF-680W.asp

The reviews are quote positive as the scanner holds the photos in a feeder and scans them one at a time with little intervention.

One sale at the moment for $798 at HN ( looking at pricespy it is not really a sale )

I have been to a couple of camera shops to ask their advice and they both recommend https://www.epson.co.nz/products/scanner/perfectionv850pro.asp?groupid=97

Other than being a flatbed scanner, it has a couple of jigs for negatives and slides.

Both have said that it is slower then the FF-680 but the results are better.

I have have a Brother MFC-J480DW here, scanning photos takes a long time and I am not sure about the quality.

I dont want to scan them and have look like rubbish but to be honest I dont think I will look at the pictures very often but need to be done for family.

I really dont know what to do, there has been a lot of research and procrastination going on.

Can anyone give me feedback on the above devices or any alternate products, I am not interested in taking pictures with my phone which other forums have suggested.

Thanks

John