Who is Mappnew.com ?
#291920 13-Dec-2021 16:23
Is this an NZ site or overseas that has regional based results?

 

 

 

I have found my home listed on Mappnew.com as a business when it is not.

 

Contacting them has had no reply.

  #2831609 13-Dec-2021 17:02
Some spammer.




  #2831800 13-Dec-2021 23:31
Hmmm....

 

I'm looking over the site a bit more. Others with a Facebook page referencing their home also appear on this site.

 

I have a feeling this site web scraps over Facebook pages.

  #2869122 15-Feb-2022 20:46
Update on this: I did manage to get my location taken down over 2 weeks later.

 

There was also a similar Aussie run site that scraped information off my Facebook too.... that company took my request quickly.

