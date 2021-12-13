Is this an NZ site or overseas that has regional based results?
I have found my home listed on Mappnew.com as a business when it is not.
Contacting them has had no reply.
Hmmm....
I'm looking over the site a bit more. Others with a Facebook page referencing their home also appear on this site.
I have a feeling this site web scraps over Facebook pages.
Update on this: I did manage to get my location taken down over 2 weeks later.
There was also a similar Aussie run site that scraped information off my Facebook too.... that company took my request quickly.