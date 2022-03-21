Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Blocking person / messages from Facebook Marketplace
OnceBitten

#295319 21-Mar-2022 12:30
Ok a bit of background

 

about 5-6 weeks ago wife sold her iPhone 6 on FB - She accurately described the phone in the ad as in working order with 78% battery life and that it did not come with charger or cable

 

a lady buys phone and picks it up - all good so far

 

2 days later lady sends a message that the phone is stuffed, doesn't work properly, constantly needs to be charged and the battery needs to be replaced - wants money back.

 

we replied that the phone was in working condition and reminded her of the battery life as per the ad

 

long story short, this woman is harassing us - demanding at least half of her money back... she is messaging us regularly saying we have 'scammed' her - which is totally incorrect. after replying to the first few of her messages, we have now taken to just ignoring her

 

I thought I'd managed to block her from FB, but then another message came in this morning that contained several 'F' words... I didn't read the message fully, but needless to say it was not polite!

 

I've gone in to the messages, right clicked on her name and removed myself from the conversation.... but I'm not exactly sure what this does, or if the woman can still send us messages or not.

 

is there anything else we can do to stop this woman sending us messages?

 

 

 

any advice would be helpful

Wakrak
  #2889552 21-Mar-2022 13:11
Go to the persons page and block them. 

 

_____ will no longer be able to:

 

- See your posts on your timeline
- Tag you
- Invite you to events or groups
- Message you
- Add you as a friend

 

__________________________________

 

Alternatively, if you are no longer selling items on Facebook,  

 

Settings & Privacy | Facebook

 

- How You Get Message Requests
- Other people 
- Switch to 'don't receive requests' ? 

Andib
  #2889557 21-Mar-2022 13:14
Under Settings there is a section called "Blocking".

 

This has two parts, Block Messages (stops them from being able to message you) and "block user" (This stops them from seeing you completely on FB.
Of course if they have another account / not signed in (and your profie is visible publicly) they will still be able to see you.

 

 




OnceBitten

  #2889563 21-Mar-2022 13:28
ok thanks - I've gone back into the messages and her message(s) and name are no longer there, so I must have blocked / deleted her?

 

if she does appear again I'll know what to do!

 

 

 

 



xpd

  #2889597 21-Mar-2022 15:16
And tell her if she thinks she has a legit issue, shes welcome to take it to small claims court.  Most people like that shut up after that.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

