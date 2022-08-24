Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Facebook feeds go mad....
#299264 24-Aug-2022 20:18
This is rather amusing; whilst somewhat simultaneously annoying...

 

https://www.cnet.com/culture/internet/bizzare-facebook-bug-breaks-your-feed-with-posts-to-celebrities/

 

(My feed is full of people posting things to Ed Sheeran of all people...)

  #2959005 24-Aug-2022 20:21
Not affecting everyone though seemingly.

  #2959006 24-Aug-2022 20:25
very weird bug, noticing it on my fb feeds.





  #2959010 24-Aug-2022 20:39
CNET story not working for me, try https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/24/facebook-down-why-is-my-news-feed-showing-celebrity-memes-17234378/



  #2959026 24-Aug-2022 21:20
Fixed!

