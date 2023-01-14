Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Twitter API is down
lurker

#303066 14-Jan-2023 12:13
Twitter's API has been down for a day or so. I guess Elon's making some poorly planned changes behind the scenes.

 

Third party clients not working anymore until it's fixed so I installed the official Twitter client.

 

The official app is so bad - "the algorithm" puts tweets all out of order which is why I switched to Talon in the first place.

 

I don't know why it can't just have an option to put all Tweets in sequence.

 

Anyway I hope it's fixed

 

https://www.androidpolice.com/third-party-twitter-clients-currently-broken/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1673602151

 

https://twitter.com/TalonAndroid

 

 

mkissin
  #3021282 14-Jan-2023 13:00
You can improve it somewhat by making sure the tab at the top is set to "following" and not "for you"

lurker

  #3021285 14-Jan-2023 13:17
Cool, I see that works for the website. I searched on the app and the same can be achieved by clicking on the "star" icon at the top right

 

That offers an option for "Latest tweets", will see how that works out for me. Thanks for that tip

msukiwi
  #3021287 14-Jan-2023 13:21
Elon is probably working out how to monetise the 3rd Party apps and the API!



mkissin
  #3021288 14-Jan-2023 13:24
lurker:

 

Cool, I see that works for the website. I searched on the app and the same can be achieved by clicking on the "star" icon at the top right

 

That offers an option for "Latest tweets", will see how that works out for me. Thanks for that tip

 

 

Ah yes, the app will also eventually give you the tabs too. They seem to be rolling it out slowly. Some people still get the old interface.

 

Man, it's all terrible though. So sad.

