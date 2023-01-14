Twitter's API has been down for a day or so. I guess Elon's making some poorly planned changes behind the scenes.

Third party clients not working anymore until it's fixed so I installed the official Twitter client.

The official app is so bad - "the algorithm" puts tweets all out of order which is why I switched to Talon in the first place.

I don't know why it can't just have an option to put all Tweets in sequence.

Anyway I hope it's fixed

https://www.androidpolice.com/third-party-twitter-clients-currently-broken/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1673602151

https://twitter.com/TalonAndroid