Canuckabroad

As has been covered in the media recently, Reddit announced they were going to start charging (exorbitantly) for API calls that are necessary for 3rd party (mobile) applications to be able to access the platform, in an attempt to force users to use the site's native app. The developers of the major 3rd party applications have announced they will be shutting down their applications at the end of June. This impacts users who access and participate in Reddit, on moderators who volunteer their time to keep the individual sub rooms operating (as the 3rd party tools are much better), and on developers who make applications to enable access for the visually-impaired.

To protest these changes, the moderators of a significant number of those forums (subreddits) have decided to mark themselves private - not allowing anyone to see or participate. Over 7000 individual forums have now functionally taken themselves offline in protest. The majority are planning 2 days offline hoping this pressures Reddit to reconsider its approach. So far Reddit has announced they will consider making exemptions specifically for accessibility-related 3rd party apps for the visually-impaired. The blackouts are occurring in local timezones so a number of NZ subreddits were among the first to go dark at midnight on Sunday night. Media announced that Reddit experienced an outage ~10 hours ago when the back-end tried to respond and synchronise all the changes as those in North America applied their changes to go offline.

Do you have any thoughts on the situation? Does a 2 day protest have enough weight to influence the company to change, or will it only work if the blackout continues until there is change? We periodically see people propose 1 day protests against supermarkets or petrol stations when prices are seen as too high - but does it have much impact when the company knows you'll be back after it ends?