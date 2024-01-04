Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsFacebook Help - FB has gone 'blank' I need it back urgently!
OnceBitten

509 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311295 4-Jan-2024 10:24
Ok so I decided to go into settings in Facebook and have a tidy up - see what settings We do / don't have

 

mainly because several times a day we keep getting a notification from one of our friends to participate in a Facebook Solitaire tournament.... we asked the friend last year to stop sending us these requests and they said they've never sent us any request like that and said it must be coming from Facebook and something to do with the settings. 

 

so I found the ad and I'm not sure what part of Facebook settings I was in, but there was a slider thing and I could slide the dot from left to right until the ad for joining solitaire disappeared - and it worked

 

But whatever I've done has made Facebook disappear.... I go into facebook.com and the screen is blank... there's nothing there and I don't know what I've done or how to get it back.

 

 

 

Any advice would be appreciated! 

nzkc
1359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3177502 4-Jan-2024 10:28
Use incognito mode and log into facebook. If it appears then clear your cache, cookies etc on a non incognito tab.

 
 
 
 

OnceBitten

509 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3177507 4-Jan-2024 10:37
nzkc:

 

Use incognito mode and log into facebook. If it appears then clear your cache, cookies etc on a non incognito tab.

 

 

 

 

ok thanks - I've managed to log into facebook incognito, but how to I delete cookies / cache from Chrome?

OnceBitten

509 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3177508 4-Jan-2024 10:49
nzkc:

 

Use incognito mode and log into facebook. If it appears then clear your cache, cookies etc on a non incognito tab.

 

 

 

 

ok so I've managed to delete all the cookies.... but that hasn't solved the issue with Facebook

 

I might need to sign out of chrome and sign back in?



gehenna
8106 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177510 4-Jan-2024 10:53
delete the cache AND the cookies.

OnceBitten

509 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3177513 4-Jan-2024 11:01
gehenna:

 

delete the cache AND the cookies.

 

 

ok but do I delete everything or just 4 weeks or 24 hours?

 

(I'm at work on my work computer if that names a difference)

 

 

OnceBitten

509 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3177516 4-Jan-2024 11:15
I think the issue is with Google Chrome

 

I just tried to check my gmail and it asked for my e-mail address and password (never done that before) so once I signed in - it opened in a complete new window and I could check gmail and Facebook ok

 

it never used to do this....all I had to do was open chrome and I could view FB and gmail.....

gehenna
8106 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177529 4-Jan-2024 11:45
When you clear cookies it logs you out of websites, that's why it's prompted you to login again.  Clear all time, not just 24 hours.

 

 



marpada
450 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3177535 4-Jan-2024 12:21
You might have a Chrome extension that is causing trouble.

Oblivian
7017 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3177599 4-Jan-2024 14:46
Those invites are the fault of your mates. Not yours.

When they join fb 'apps' they ask those installing it what permission it wants, and you agree to it to install it and give it access to your account.

If the permission is access to my friends/contacts. What do you think it's going to use it for..

It's the 'allow all' mentality they pry on. Because less astute don't even check.

Lias
5401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177649 4-Jan-2024 15:22
https://www.fbpurity.com

 

You're Welcome




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

