Check out this expose of the Honey browser extension scam! Part 1 of a 3 part series apparently 😧
By NZ's very own MegaLag. This is some serious quality investigative reporting.
Gurezaemon:
Sure is.
I thought Elon had sold out of PayPal years ago.
Makes you seriously think about not using PayPal in the future.
Even though you're not gettting defrauded by using them as a payment method who would want to do business with people like that?
I was just watching this on YT very interesting for sure
Holy hecka. The consumers or supporters are sure not the winner here.
cddt:
Any chance you could summarise the video for those of us who are interested but don't have 23 minutes to watch it?
@cddt:
I quickly skimmed the transcript - seems like the extension replaces affiliate cookies or links with their own.
Not an unknown trick, but this one seems to have more reach.
Not only that but even if there isn't any coupon for the store the extension will show up with a message "No coupons" and if you click the OK button to dismiss the message it hijacks the affiliate link.
Scummy behaviour.
freitasm:
I recall that ~10 years ago a company announced they were launching a browser or VPN service which would do the same thing - hijack some percentage of affiliate links, hijack ads to replace them with their own, etc. to pay for the service... at the time it was called out as questionable and never went anywhere.
Technofreak:
Never use Paypal. Never have. There are always alternatives. A debit card works wonders.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:Technofreak:
Never use Paypal. Never have. There are always alternatives. A debit card works wonders.