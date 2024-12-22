Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Honey Browser Extension Scam
allan

#318167 22-Dec-2024 17:27
Check out this expose of the Honey browser extension scam! Part 1 of a 3 part series apparently 😧

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3323388 22-Dec-2024 19:41
By NZ's very own MegaLag. This is some serious quality investigative reporting.




allan

  #3323389 22-Dec-2024 19:46
Gurezaemon:

 

By NZ's very own MegaLag. This is some serious quality investigative reporting.

 

Sure is.

Technofreak
  #3323399 22-Dec-2024 21:41
I thought Elon had sold out of PayPal years ago.

 

Makes you seriously think about not using PayPal in the future.

 

Even though you're not gettting defrauded by using them as a payment method who would want to do business with people like that?




Linux
  #3323400 22-Dec-2024 21:45
I was just watching this on YT very interesting for sure

Oblivian
  #3323403 22-Dec-2024 21:53
Holy hecka. The consumers or supporters are sure not the winner here.

cddt
  #3323481 23-Dec-2024 08:04
Any chance you could summarise the video for those of us who are interested but don't have 23 minutes to watch it? 




gehenna
  #3323488 23-Dec-2024 08:34
cddt:

Any chance you could summarise the video for those of us who are interested but don't have 23 minutes to watch it? 



The title of this thread is the summary.

 
 
 
 

cddt
  #3323490 23-Dec-2024 08:43
I quickly skimmed the transcript - seems like the extension replaces affiliate cookies or links with their own. 

 

 

 

Not an unknown trick, but this one seems to have more reach. 




gehenna
  #3323492 23-Dec-2024 08:47
Like most people who try to relay a headline as the full content of a story, you've missed a tonne of context.

MikeFly
  #3323523 23-Dec-2024 10:03
@allan really interesting, thanks.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3323525 23-Dec-2024 10:23
@cddt:

 

I quickly skimmed the transcript - seems like the extension replaces affiliate cookies or links with their own. 

 

Not an unknown trick, but this one seems to have more reach. 

 

 

Not only that but even if there isn't any coupon for the store the extension will show up with a message "No coupons" and if you click the OK button to dismiss the message it hijacks the affiliate link.

 

Scummy behaviour.




Oblivian
  #3323527 23-Dec-2024 10:31
Not to mention let retailers choose/limit which coupons it's able to 'find' and display. Despite there being better.

ep2 seems to hint at it may go into specific customer discounts being onsold/offered to others at the retailers loss.

cddt
  #3323528 23-Dec-2024 10:32
freitasm:

 

Not only that but even if there isn't any coupon for the store the extension will show up with a message "No coupons" and if you click the OK button to dismiss the message it hijacks the affiliate link.

 

Scummy behaviour.

 

 

I recall that ~10 years ago a company announced they were launching a browser or VPN service which would do the same thing - hijack some percentage of affiliate links, hijack ads to replace them with their own, etc. to pay for the service... at the time it was called out as questionable and never went anywhere. 




Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3323544 23-Dec-2024 11:32
Technofreak:

 

I thought Elon had sold out of PayPal years ago.

 

Makes you seriously think about not using PayPal in the future.

 

Even though you're not gettting defrauded by using them as a payment method who would want to do business with people like that?

 

 

Never use Paypal. Never have. There are always alternatives. A debit card works wonders.

 

 




Oblivian
  #3323593 23-Dec-2024 11:54
Rikkitic:

Technofreak:


I thought Elon had sold out of PayPal years ago.


Makes you seriously think about not using PayPal in the future.


Even though you're not gettting defrauded by using them as a payment method who would want to do business with people like that?



Never use Paypal. Never have. There are always alternatives. A debit card works wonders.


 



Not needed as part of the discussion.

The product in question is owned/bought by paypal for $4bn.

This has nothing to do with the payment of the product.

