Hi all,

My mother in law is currently staying with us in New Zealand and is an avid user of WhatsApp to keep in touch with her friends.

After some big issues with her phones performance recently we decided on a factory reset of the phone. This fixed the issues with the phone but obviously we had to reinstall all of her important apps like WhatsApp.

After reinstalling whats app in order to log back in they need to send a verification code to the number you have registered with WhatsApp.

The problem is it is a foreign sim card from her home country so it can not receive a text here is NZ. No code arrives when we selected send a code, and the call function to get a code does not work either.

There is also no registered email against the WhatsApp account either.

So I am curious is there any other way we can get her back into her WhatsApp account?

I have emailed WhatsApp but only get AI responses which tell me we can't do it.