jonherries

The boy has a win10 laptop for high school.

The school deploys a Chrome profile when you log into your school account with Chrome (this includes some extensions - some look dodgy but that is another story).



The browsing session is then logged in and fine.





However if you restart the browser the profile is gone and you need to sign in again and it reinstalls the profile again.



Is this expected behaviour because it seems odd it won’t persist - have removed all other profiles deleted Chrome and the folders (inc. app data).



So working from a clean install and this still happens - doesn’t even show the profile as having existed…



Thoughts?