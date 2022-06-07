I've installed chromeOS Flex on a 2013 Macbook Air (previously Linux Mint) just to see what is like.

I've also installed the Linux Development environment and have installed LibraOffice and Moneydance so far.

One of the reasons for choosing Flex over CloudReady was the install of the Linux Development environment failed in CloudReady when trying to start the server. I did find web pages which described how it could be resolved, but nothing worked.

What I am surprised at, is how long it takes to give me the login screen after a shutdown. I'm talking well over 2 minutes.

After taking time to install Flex etc, what are people using to take an image backup.

Nothing seems to stand out when searching.

Preferably, it will be a free version as I may go back to Mint in the future.