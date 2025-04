Beginning of this year we brought our son a IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 12.2in with 8GB ram and 128GB EMMC HDD.

Has a touch screen and bigger 1920x1200 resolution. dont believe they make this one anymore but lenovo make a good device.

He's taken great care of it and its always lived in a neoprene sleeve so its almost like new, so he should hopefully get another 2-3 years from it.

14in is quite a big screen.