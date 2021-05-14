TechnoGuy001

This is an early alpha, lots of work to come, just wanted to see if there is any interest in a more HD sat animated feed + feedback.

The first load is a bit jumpy while it loads all the images, it's on a ~5h loop, and once the images are loaded it should be smooth as silk (if it's not, it's your pc, I hope to make it less resources intensive, though not sure how yet without losing image detail).

NZ: https://sat.adriel.co.nz/images/vue_nz.html - uses the JMA feed, "frame blending" to make it appear smooth (+ a tad blurry) with the low frames I have to work with.

AUS/NZ: https://sat.adriel.co.nz/images/vue.html - uses the aussie day/night bom feed, but HD, no frame blending which is why it's animation is allot faster, also may not run at full 60fps, depending on your hardware.

Chrome new tab extension (HD static image of latest feed, updated every 10 minutes) - hope to integrate the animated one as an option.

https://sat.adriel.co.nz/ - full disc static from Himawari 8 at full resolution 11000 x 11000px, download the image and zoom in (converted from the huge ~200mb source png to a ~8mb jpg, so some loss in detail)

Inspired by the Aussie bom website which (at least on a high-dpi screen) looks potato, heavily compressed, slow to load and the "animation" is pretty choppy or too fast at the fasted/smooth speed. Not to mention it has NZ right at the very edge.

I was also just frustrated at how hard it was to get a clean high resolution image, most sites use heavily compressed and resized images, even the metservice uses some low res images, like why are they overlaying those pixelated lines over an ok BW image. This is 2021.. (not sure why they have made the NZ visible map B/W, the source is colour, albeit more red then IRL)

PS, Don't look at the code, it's trash, I've not coded in a while.

PSS, The site is hosted in Aussie so load times aren't the best, but it's the closest server I have free access to.