Forums Startups "Live" Animated HD NZ from space (Himawari 8)
TechnoGuy001

Ultimate Geek


#285740 14-May-2021 11:04
This is an early alpha, lots of work to come, just wanted to see if there is any interest in a more HD sat animated feed + feedback.

 

The first load is a bit jumpy while it loads all the images, it's on a ~5h loop, and once the images are loaded it should be smooth as silk (if it's not, it's your pc, I hope to make it less resources intensive, though not sure how yet without losing image detail).

 

NZ: https://sat.adriel.co.nz/images/vue_nz.html - uses the JMA feed, "frame blending" to make it appear smooth (+ a tad blurry) with the low frames I have to work with.

 

AUS/NZ: https://sat.adriel.co.nz/images/vue.html - uses the aussie day/night bom feed, but HD, no frame blending which is why it's animation is allot faster, also may not run at full 60fps, depending on your hardware.

 

Chrome new tab extension (HD static image of latest feed, updated every 10 minutes) - hope to integrate the animated one as an option. 

 

https://sat.adriel.co.nz/ - full disc static from Himawari 8 at full resolution 11000 x 11000px, download the image and zoom in (converted from the huge ~200mb source png to a ~8mb jpg, so some loss in detail)

 

 

 

Inspired by the Aussie bom website which (at least on a high-dpi screen) looks potato, heavily compressed, slow to load and the "animation" is pretty choppy or too fast at the fasted/smooth speed. Not to mention it has NZ right at the very edge.

 

I was also just frustrated at how hard it was to get a clean high resolution image, most sites use heavily compressed and resized images, even the metservice uses some low res images, like why are they overlaying those pixelated lines over an ok BW image. This is 2021.. (not sure why they have made the NZ visible map B/W, the source is colour, albeit more red then IRL)

 

 

 

PS, Don't look at the code, it's trash, I've not coded in a while.

 

PSS, The site is hosted in Aussie so load times aren't the best, but it's the closest server I have free access to.

Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2707459 14-May-2021 12:00
Very Very cool.

 

I know some Aurora and astro hunters that would be right into this. Though not sure if experience may vary?.. on the bad connection here all I got was a flashing black screen until they cached up a bit. But nice and HD compared to the main resources we use 

 

SDR + Biquad + downlink/decoded data?

 

I understand that's quite a popular past time.

TechnoGuy001

Ultimate Geek


  #2707838 15-May-2021 10:48
ooh wow, I remember pulling down a sat image via SDR a few years back, took forever, but was pretty amazing. Didn't know it was still around.

 

But yeah, load times is something I need to work on, even if it's just a loading bar type thing.

TechnoGuy001

Ultimate Geek


  #2760807 16-Aug-2021 16:57
Not made many changes since, but here are a few, if anyone's still following this.

 

 

 

Added new page, full sized 12222 x 8333 px image of NZ/AUS (+a bunch of countries/cities above AUS; Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Bali etc)

 

This is the same feed as linked in my first post for "AUS/NZ", just higher res and not animated. I wget this image and auto update my wallpaper every 10mins, for a semi live sat wallpaper, looks super clear on a hi-dpi display.

 

 

https://sat.adriel.co.nz/aus.html (only works in Safari or TIF supported browsers)

 

- Planning to make this page auto updating when the next image is available (after I strip out the excess images in the tiff and switched containers, probs png).

 

But for now you'll need to manually refresh every 10mins to get the latest image.

 

 

 

Also added shortcuts to the animated pages listed above. this and this.

 

Spacebar - pause/play the animation

 

Shift - disables the blending / smoothing between frames.

 

Left / right arrow keys - adjusts the animation speed. Takes a lot of taps to have effect, like 10-20 before you'll notice a change in speed.



jarledb
Webhead
  #2760829 16-Aug-2021 17:22
This is very cool, thank you for making it! :)

