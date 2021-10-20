Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Greetings, sharing & feedback request for a personal [Space Industry] project
NZinSpace

#290094 20-Oct-2021 18:31
Greetings Kiwi-Geekzoners!!

 

Firstly, I would like to say a quick hello - I am the creator of www.nzin.space - a website & social media account(@nzinspace & #nzinspace) with the mission of increasing access to information on the NZ space industry for all kiwis, and increasing public interest, participation and engagement with the industry.

 

We seek to actively support and promote activities and opportunities available to the public from within the NZ space industry and abroad, to help promote greater awareness of the overall industry, engage new and passionate minds, and showcase the amazing talents of our fellow kiwis.

 

If you like what we do, we would sincerely appreciate a like and follow on social media, or even share our page with your friends and colleagues if it tickles your fancy.

 

This is a personal project of mine which you can read about here, as I am also employed full-time, so this project is only managed part-time(though with great enthusiasm!).
Thank you for taking the time to read this post, Warmest Regards, Dom @ NZ in Space

PeterReader
  #2798283 20-Oct-2021 18:31
Welcome to Geekzone!

 

freitasm
  #2798284 20-Oct-2021 18:31
RunningMan
  #2798326 20-Oct-2021 20:27
gzt

  #2798344 20-Oct-2021 21:10
Site is excellent. Minor comments - black on mauve background reduces readability for some people. Rocket Lab has no s. Overall looks really good.

NZinSpace

  #2798351 20-Oct-2021 21:37
HI GZT,

 

Thank you so much for the feedback!
I've corrected the spelling error, and will reconsider the formatting with colors. Thank you very much for the valuable insights :)

Ad Astra!

