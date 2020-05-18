Having read detailed inputs on Geekzone regarding Paladin diverters I figure here is the plae to go to for advice on them. We live on a rural property and are planning to install 3kW+ of PV in the near future. We had a 6kW set-up at a previous property but even with purchasing a Nissan Leaf we struggled with self consumption of our generation.

So, we have a 3 year old 250L Rinnai Duplex (twin element) HWC, logfire heating (no wetback) and two 700L chest freezers in our household of two adults. We also have a Nissan Leaf EV with a Juicepoint 7kW charge unit (limited to ~3.3kW due to the Leaf's charge input limitations). The Juicepoint EV charger is on a timer to make best use of Ecotricity's off peak rates from midnight to 7am but as my partner is currently working online from home which is looking like becoming the new normal daytime charging of the EV will probably become the norm. Our current electricity useage amounts to about 700-800kWh/month (~$200/month)

The PV installation will again be more or less ground mounted. Our previous set-up: https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/index.php?route=module/blog/view&blog_id=7

My questions are: Is 3-3.5kW of PV a reasonable and most economically viable size for our situation? How are we best advised to configure the PV/HWC/EV charger to gain maximum consumption of our generation?

The one variable is that a second EV is likely within a few years, probably with higher charging input capabilities, but this could well result in upscaling the EV at that time.