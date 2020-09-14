Does anyone have any recommendations for/against any of these?
I suggest you compare the warranty requirements for each system.
We had the Resene system on our last house and it required a 7 yearly repaint to maintain warranty.
The paint didn't even look slightly degraded at that point.
Mike
neb: Following up, from some poking around it looks like Resene is rebranded Rockcote, they just pass you on to a Rockcote contractor
FYI, Rockcote = Resene in NZ.
Rockcote did start in Australia. But since 2002 Rockcote in NZ has been owned by Resene, now as Rockcote Resene Limited and previously as Rockcote Architectural Coatings (N.Z.) Limited. AFAIK, Resene's still manufactures it in NZ.
Edited to add 2002 news release link: https://www.resene.co.nz/comn/whtsnew/rockcote.htm
(Finally, a use for some arcane local knowledge. 😀 Not that this is of any real interest. 🙃)
MikeAqua:
I haven't been able to find any reference to that, just a 15 year materials warranty and a 5 year workmanship warranty. The only thing I could find on repainting was:
Repainting the exterior should be undertaken by a professional painter every 7 – 10 years to ensure the integrity of the entire system is kept good.
which is Resene's standard advice for exterior painted surfaces.
It was in the warranty documentation that the previous owners left for us and Resen actually sent a reminder letter addressed "to the householder" after 7 years. I'm sure it specified recoat in 7 years, but it's possible it was inspect and recoat if required.
However, if you get a painter to inspect, what are the chances they are going to say it doesn't need a recoat?
Mike
Bung: My BiL repaints about every 7-8 years. Only takes a couple of days with a good clean being the only prep needed.
With the Resene system, DIY doesn't cut it. Has to be an approved/qualified painter.
Mike
Bung: It gets worse. I see that unless you kept tight control on your designer you could have areas needing frequent inspection and 2-5 year painting cycle.
Could be a quality-control thing. If you look at their docs they have specific requirements for use for flashing, the way it's applied, etc, while others don't go much beyond "mix it up and slap it on". That's one of the things that drew me to it, that there's actually a rigorous procedure for working with it. So the warranty thing you mention could be because people have ignored the installation instructions and then complained when it went wrong.
Edited to add: The fact that Resene's list mostly seem to have copied each other's cover letters doesn't inspire too much confidence, which is why I'm looking for recommendations: Sample 1 Sample 2 Sample 3.