How do we install this door lock in our aluminium door?
Fbags1

Wannabe Geek


#284479 25-Apr-2021 11:07
We want to install a combo lock in our aluminium front door. The problem is the latch part is too long and the combo plate would be sitting in the recessed gap. If we move it over to the frame we can't close the door. It seems all locks these days have latches about the same length. My husband's idea is to have the combo pad butt up against the frame and cut a small section out of the frame which I think would look terrible. My idea is to fill the recessed areas on both sides of the door so the lock can sit on top of this. We are pretty much at a loss and have given up. Are we better to just scrap it and buy a new door?

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
Master Geek

  #2697767 25-Apr-2021 11:41
l would probably go with your plan of packing out the overlap on the door side, in case you ever want to revert in the future it would be a lot less hassle. Hacking into the door frame is rather ... permanent.

sparkz25
Ultimate Geek
  #2697797 25-Apr-2021 13:03
Have you got some pictures of the lock or make and model for the lock that you are wanting to replace that mortice with?

Fbags1

Wannabe Geek


  #2698202 26-Apr-2021 16:55
We have looked for ones that are slimmer or with latches that are shorter. Don't seem to exist.



JayADee
Uber Geek


  #2698916 27-Apr-2021 18:03
I like your idea of packing it. :)

Paul1977
Uber Geek


  #2698935 27-Apr-2021 19:06
@Fbags1 Maybe I’m misunderstanding your drawings, but it looks like you believe the handle has to point to the left? I’d be extremely surprised if it can’t be easily reconfigured to have the handle point to the right instead to suit you door. Would that solve you problem?

 

EDIT: The photo looks like a Yale SL7100. You can definitely change it from left to right handed as per installation guide.

Fbags1

Wannabe Geek


  #2698937 27-Apr-2021 19:12
No it's the actual latch mechanism in the door is too long so the number plate bit needs to shift over but the bit it needs to sit on there's a recess. If we use the latches mechanism in the older style one the combo plate can sit on the flat part but it's too large so we are unable to close the door hence having to possibly cut into the frame which im not keen on.

Paul1977
Uber Geek


  #2698953 27-Apr-2021 19:33
Fbags1: No it's the actual latch mechanism in the door is too long so the number plate bit needs to shift over but the bit it needs to sit on there's a recess. If we use the latches mechanism in the older style one the combo plate can sit on the flat part but it's too large so we are unable to close the door hence having to possibly cut into the frame which im not keen on.

 

Right, I see. If those are the only options I’d pack the door as yourself and others have suggested. With a little care this could be done quite neatly. You have a much bigger chance of messing up by cutting into the frame (and, like you said, it would look bad).

 

As another thought, have you spoken with a locksmith? Perhaps they could source a latch shorter than the combo lock one, but longer than the old one?



jonherries
Uber Geek

  #2699011 27-Apr-2021 22:13
I think the part inside the door is called a backset. They often come with the lockset/handle/barrel and are often adjustable for the problem it sounds like you are describing so you shouldnt need to pack anything, just buy all of the parts?

Jon

Yoban
Ultimate Geek


  #2699086 28-Apr-2021 09:11
Yes, as above post, that is correct - if you figure out your backset measurement, then possibly to find an alternative lock or also mentioned above chat to a locksmith to help the search.

 

Backset | The Lock and Handle

