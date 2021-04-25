We want to install a combo lock in our aluminium front door. The problem is the latch part is too long and the combo plate would be sitting in the recessed gap. If we move it over to the frame we can't close the door. It seems all locks these days have latches about the same length. My husband's idea is to have the combo pad butt up against the frame and cut a small section out of the frame which I think would look terrible. My idea is to fill the recessed areas on both sides of the door so the lock can sit on top of this. We are pretty much at a loss and have given up. Are we better to just scrap it and buy a new door?