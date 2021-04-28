This will be our first winter with our Panasonic Z50VKR.

Ive noticed that the fan frequently turns off and on.

On the moment it starts running it would turn off the fan after a minute and then would continuously run for maybe 10 minutes.

After that it will turn off for 5 minutes and start running again for 5 minutes.

Not sure if something is wrong with it. On operation manual it says "Indoor fan stops occasionally during heating operation" Cause- "To avoid unintended cooling effect"

Anyone of you had this experience with your panasonic heat pump?