Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYPanasonic Heat Pump - Fan Frequently turns on and off
quartzblu

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284534 28-Apr-2021 10:24
Send private message

This will be our first winter with our Panasonic Z50VKR. 

 

Ive noticed that the fan frequently turns off and on.

 

On the moment it starts running it would turn off the fan after a minute and then would continuously run for maybe 10 minutes.

 

After that it will turn off for 5 minutes and start running again for 5 minutes.

 

Not sure if something is wrong with it. On operation manual it says "Indoor fan stops occasionally during heating operation" Cause- "To avoid unintended cooling effect"

 

Anyone of you had this experience with your panasonic heat pump?

Create new topic
timmmay
18573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699141 28-Apr-2021 11:02
Send private message

My Panasonic ducted starts every 3 minutes for 10 seconds. I assume it's to move the air around to check the temperatures. Apparently it can be disabled. I'm not liking the Panasonic unit much, the outdoor unit is SUPER loud.

 

The highwall units do turn off and on quite often to keep the temperature you set. It might also be defrosting the outdoor unit.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74146 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699150 28-Apr-2021 11:21
Send private message

If you set a temperature the unit will stop for a while until it drops enough to turn on again. If you have good insulation, once the room reaches the intended temperature the pump won't be running fulltime.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

quartzblu

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2699208 28-Apr-2021 12:03
Send private message

timmmay:

 

My Panasonic ducted starts every 3 minutes for 10 seconds. I assume it's to move the air around to check the temperatures. Apparently it can be disabled. I'm not liking the Panasonic unit much, the outdoor unit is SUPER loud.

 

The highwall units do turn off and on quite often to keep the temperature you set. It might also be defrosting the outdoor unit.

 

 

 

 

Do you know hot to disable it?



quartzblu

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2699209 28-Apr-2021 12:05
Send private message

freitasm:

 

If you set a temperature the unit will stop for a while until it drops enough to turn on again. If you have good insulation, once the room reaches the intended temperature the pump won't be running fulltime.

 

 

 

 

Yup, we have a good insulation. I set the temp to 20C and it would stop for 5 minutes and then will run again.

 

or sometimes off-on-off in a minute. dont understand its behavior.

timmmay
18573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699223 28-Apr-2021 12:41
Send private message

quartzblu:

 

Yup, we have a good insulation. I set the temp to 20C and it would stop for 5 minutes and then will run again.

 

or sometimes off-on-off in a minute. dont understand its behavior.

 

 

Stopping and starting is normal. If they stayed on the room would get too hot. I suspect they sometimes push air through for a short time to make sure their thermostat has room temperature air moving past it so it knows what the temperature in the room is.

 

The logic in the Panasonic units doesn't seem as good as others. The Daikin and Fujitsu units I've had in the past also went on and off regularly, but less often than the Panasonic.

kingdragonfly
7129 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699243 28-Apr-2021 13:44
Send private message

timmmay:

My Panasonic ducted starts every 3 minutes for 10 seconds. I assume it's to move the air around to check the temperatures. Apparently it can be disabled. I'm not liking the Panasonic unit much, the outdoor unit is SUPER loud.


The highwall units do turn off and on quite often to keep the temperature you set. It might also be defrosting the outdoor unit.



I had the same problem with a noisy Panasonic outdoor unit. I complained to the installer, and they moved it 10 meters away.

The indoor unit is not exactly quiet either. It tends to creak and pop quite a bit. I liked my Fujitsu units better.

timmmay
18573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699245 28-Apr-2021 13:53
Send private message

kingdragonfly:

I had the same problem with a noisy Panasonic outdoor unit. I complained to the installer, and they moved it 10 meters away.

The indoor unit is not exactly quiet either. It tends to creak and pop quite a bit. I liked my Fujitsu units better.

 

I'm having mine removed and replacing with a Daikin.



RunningMan
7068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699261 28-Apr-2021 15:38
Send private message

Have a Panasonic which does exactly the same. When on cool though, the logic is different and the fan always goes. The explanation seems to be so there aren't any draughts in heating mode.

JayADee
2047 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699273 28-Apr-2021 16:41
Send private message

Do you have it on auto or heat only? On heat only it stops when the temperature is met is my understanding, then kicks back in as required. On auto I think they try to maintain the temp by heating and cooling so run more. I have ours on heat only in winter and cool only in summer.

 

The odd time mine acts up I switch it completely off at the wall outside, leave it a while then turn it back on.

 

Ours is a Mitsubishi, split system running 3 indoor units off one outdoor one, had it a quite while now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 