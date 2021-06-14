Hi, just bought some new smart switches and trying to match the existing switch wiring to the smart switch.
The existing switch controls 2 sets of lights (photo below) and the new switch is also below.
It looks like the live (green) all go to one switch and the neutral ( black) all go to the other. Then there is a wire going from C on one switch to C on the other.
Can anyone offer some assistance. Appreciate the core t answer here is to get a sparky to do this but I like to do these tbh ings myself if possible.
Thanks.