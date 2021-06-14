Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ifflanb

20 posts

Geek


#288218 14-Jun-2021 19:04
Hi, just bought some new smart switches and trying to match the existing switch wiring to the smart switch.
The existing switch controls 2 sets of lights (photo below) and the new switch is also below.
It looks like the live (green) all go to one switch and the neutral ( black) all go to the other. Then there is a wire going from C on one switch to C on the other.
Can anyone offer some assistance. Appreciate the core t answer here is to get a sparky to do this but I like to do these tbh ings myself if possible.

Thanks.

cyril7
8719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2728648 14-Jun-2021 19:31
Hi the fact you totally miss identified earth and phase, just stop, stop right now call a sparkie.

Cyril

Delorean
372 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2728702 14-Jun-2021 19:49
Do not try and do this on your own! in the interest of safety. I wouldn't tell you how to do it as the risk of injury is too great.

ifflanb

20 posts

Geek


  #2728707 14-Jun-2021 20:04
Appreciate your advice but with respect, there are only a certain amount of options here. I get that this has life threatening possibilities but that's why I'm coming here to get some expert advice.



sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2728710 14-Jun-2021 20:06
Clearly, you need a sparky!! 

 

I doubt your insurance will cover this if you end up burning your house down!

ifflanb

20 posts

Geek


  #2728721 14-Jun-2021 20:22
...or perhaps just some non condescending actual help.

Ge0rge
1431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2728736 14-Jun-2021 20:31
While you may see the comments as condescending, we have seen a distinct lack of knowledge that the work can be carried out in a competent manner, and a concerningly casual attitude towards the risks and ramifications should you make a mistake. 

 

I would suggest that you start by reading this.

 

If afterwards, you still feel that you meet all the requirements and that the device you are intending to install is safe and legally able to installed in NZ and that you have documentation to prove this, then feel free to proceed - the document lays out everything a competent person requires.

lxsw20
2894 posts

Uber Geek


  #2728738 14-Jun-2021 20:33
ifflanb: ...or perhaps just some non condescending actual help.

 

 

 

You've mixed up phase with earth for a start so it's quite understandable you're getting the advise you are.

 

 

 

It's like doing brake pads on your car. Not hard, but if someone clearly has not the first idea, what advice would you expect?



ifflanb

20 posts

Geek


  #2728743 14-Jun-2021 20:42
Clearly I dont know how to do this. That's why I am here ..to get help. I know its dangerous and I know the risks.
What I know now does not indicate my competency in following instructions.
I am a computer programmer by trade so not unused to completing complex task although I dont think this enters that arena. There are safe ways to do this ... that's what info I'm open to hearing.
Feels like there are too many "knowledge is power" types.

lxsw20
2894 posts

Uber Geek


  #2728791 14-Jun-2021 20:47
If you mess this up, get wires mixed, don't tigen them properly, leave bare copper exposed, you potentially liven up every metal pipe/electrical appliance surface in your house.

 

 

 

Being a programmer i'm sure you know how to get info from the likes of stack exchange, so why not find out the basics on your own on what the wire colours are in NZ?

 

 

 

The woe is me attitude isn't going to win anyone over here. 

Delorean
372 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2728795 14-Jun-2021 20:49
ifflanb: Appreciate your advice but with respect, there are only a certain amount of options here. I get that this has life threatening possibilities but that's why I'm coming here to get some expert advice.

 

No qualified sparkie will tell you how to do this, as you don't have the basic understanding of what colour is the phase/live wire!

 

 

 

 

ifflanb

20 posts

Geek


  #2728796 14-Jun-2021 20:52
Wasn't asking for a qualified sparky ... just someone "h.e.l.p.f.u.l".
Jeez someone's stuck me not knowing which wires which aren't they ... move on ...

Delorean
372 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2728797 14-Jun-2021 20:53
ifflanb: Clearly I dont know how to do this. That's why I am here ..to get help. I know its dangerous and I know the risks.
What I know now does not indicate my competency in following instructions.
I am a computer programmer by trade so not unused to completing complex task although I dont think this enters that arena. There are safe ways to do this ... that's what info I'm open to hearing.
Feels like there are too many "knowledge is power" types.

 

Mate, the fact you don't understand you could be killed if you get this wrong is very serious, we actually care about people on this forum, hence the responses you are getting. Sorry, it's nothing personal.

cyril7
8719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2728803 14-Jun-2021 21:01
Hi we are responding in the manner we do as this is not a game of skittles, it's life an Death, you have indicated a lack of knowledge of how to keep you and those around you safe, just stop, there are legal and just reasons for regulations around electrical wiring and you have set off all the alarm bells.

I am sure you came to this with good intentions, but your comments this far have raised the heckeles of the electrical engineers amongst us. Please proceed with caution.

Cyril,

Delorean
372 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2728811 14-Jun-2021 21:10
I think @cyril7 has summed this up nicely!. Please don't attempt to do this, get a local sparkie to do the job. problem solved!

 

you don't get a second chance if you get electrocuted.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2728824 14-Jun-2021 21:34
ifflanb: Clearly I dont know how to do this. .

 

Hence why everyone is suggesting that you get a sparky that knows what they are doing.

 

You have shown us that you thought that the Green wire was in fact the Phase.

 

The switch also looks like its rated for 60Hz only not 50Hz

 

Does this device even have a SDOC?  

 

 

 

 

