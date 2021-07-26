Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Recommend LED lights for home video conference / zoom / teams calls
timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#288829 26-Jul-2021 19:12
Can anyone recommend some LED lights to provide better lighting for video calls? Daytime I have a window in the perfect place behind my computer, but at night I'm lit by a light over my head and slightly behind, so I'm all shadows.

 

Ideally I'd sit the lights top of my home desk speakers, but I'd also look at lights that clip to my monitor or similar. I prefer not to have them right above the monitor as then I'm looking into a bright light. Warm white would be good, to match the overhead light temperature.

 1 | 2

gzt

gzt
17351 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6352

Lifetime subscriber

  #2750139 26-Jul-2021 19:36
I could be wrong but I think you want a ring light and preferably USB.



Oblivian
7317 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2079

ID Verified

  #2750142 26-Jul-2021 19:42
The internet blew up towards end of last year over these.. jam the fan, it's a ring light for cheap :) their real selfie lights are more costly (40-70)

https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/led-light-with-fan/1551808

I don't believe too bright to look toward. But it's that sort of thing that gives a nice flat light

timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2750145 26-Jul-2021 19:50
Interesting fan light... maybe not bright enough and don't need a fan, thanks for the idea though.

 

gzt: I could be wrong but I think you want a ring light and preferably USB.

 

I know a bit about light, studied it for years. Ring light is fine, panel light is fine. The shape of the light is relatively unimportant, the size of the light source and the direction of the light are both more important.

 

The best light is the 2x1.5m light behind my monitor, works great at night. The next best would be small light panels or ring lights to each side so I'm evenly lit - it looks better to have light off-axis rather than right beside the camera. Next best is ring / panel light near the camera.

 

I watched this video, based on that I'll probably get a dual ring light if I can find one that will clip onto the back of my monitor.



Oblivian
7317 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2079

ID Verified

  #2750149 26-Jul-2021 20:14
Didn't say you did. Which is why I suggested jam the fan. But it actually appears to have modes to only use the light

And depending on the layout, or rather distance to face. acceptable..
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/kmart-shoppers-10-game-changing-hack-goes-viral/TH634EBM7ZKNSKXFNHKNEFCEZ4/

But for that price it's almost worth $10 just to see if it isn't

They also have a 10in 120led that can throw the rest of the accessories and would be a reasonable test. (And an 18in)

timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2750192 26-Jul-2021 21:33
I'll take a look thanks @Oblivian

geoffwnz
1628 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1445

ID Verified

  #2750373 27-Jul-2021 09:19
My understanding of a ring light is that it's designed to go round the camera lens so you don't end up with a shadow caused by the lens itself.  Most noticeable if using a DSLR etc but not if you are using the built in laptop camera.

 

What about a controllable/adjustable LED strip that you could stick down each side of the monitor(s) if there is enough bezel to do so?  Part tinkering task, part useful thing.




MotorDrive Rallying

timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2750379 27-Jul-2021 09:40
geoffwnz:

 

My understanding of a ring light is that it's designed to go round the camera lens so you don't end up with a shadow caused by the lens itself.  Most noticeable if using a DSLR etc but not if you are using the built in laptop camera.

 

What about a controllable/adjustable LED strip that you could stick down each side of the monitor(s) if there is enough bezel to do so?  Part tinkering task, part useful thing.

 

 

Yes that's what a ring light does. It's not the best light quality though, light coming from off-axis is more flattering. Photographers tend to use large soft boxes as main light positioned off to one side as close to the subject as practical, and another opposite on a slightly different axis. Ring lights tend to be used by fashion photographers looking for a more "stark" look.

 

LED strips would work, but I'd prefer to get the lights further off-axis because then it's not going to be quite so blinding.

 
 
 
 

geoffwnz
1628 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1445

ID Verified

  #2750386 27-Jul-2021 09:59
timmmay:

 

geoffwnz:

 

My understanding of a ring light is that it's designed to go round the camera lens so you don't end up with a shadow caused by the lens itself.  Most noticeable if using a DSLR etc but not if you are using the built in laptop camera.

 

What about a controllable/adjustable LED strip that you could stick down each side of the monitor(s) if there is enough bezel to do so?  Part tinkering task, part useful thing.

 

 

Yes that's what a ring light does. It's not the best light quality though, light coming from off-axis is more flattering. Photographers tend to use large soft boxes as main light positioned off to one side as close to the subject as practical, and another opposite on a slightly different axis. Ring lights tend to be used by fashion photographers looking for a more "stark" look.

 

LED strips would work, but I'd prefer to get the lights further off-axis because then it's not going to be quite so blinding.

 

 

Yup, got a couple of softboxes that used to cook with incandescent bulbs in them.  Much cooler with LED's.  Didn't think you wanted to go that far for a Teams/Zoom meeting though.  :-)

 

As an off the wall side option, do you need to have your mug on show?  Go voice only?  Just throwing it out there.  Some people prefer video, some don't.  Some meetings work better with, some without.




MotorDrive Rallying

timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2750387 27-Jul-2021 10:01
Yeah, not bothering is an option, or sitting somewhere else where there's better light using a portable device.

Oncop53
273 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 24


  #2750939 27-Jul-2021 21:54
If you want the best get a Elgato Key light. It has a great soft light and adjustible white balance. Bacially it is designed to do exactly what you want.

 

Expensive though.

phrozenpenguin
847 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 87


  #2750947 27-Jul-2021 22:12
The Key Light Air: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PRAELG4787850/Elgato-10LAB9901-Key-Light-Air-gets-your-camera-fe is slightly cheaper and gets great reviews. I'm about to get one as I haven't found a suitable alternative for my needs.

timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751014 28-Jul-2021 07:53
@Oncop53 bit big but thanks.

 

@phrozenpenguin perfect! Except for the price especially since I'd want two of them :(

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1433 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 905

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751100 28-Jul-2021 10:57
I got some LED strip, a dimmable driver and aluminium extrusion with a diffuser.

 

made two lights the exact length of my monitors and stuck them to the top (facing me)with double sided tape 

 

Put the webcam behind the monitors on a super cheap tripod

 

when they are off you can't really tell they are not part of the monitor. 

 

 

 

I actually upgraded them by getting a wireless plug-in dimmer.. cos I'm too lazy to get under my desk to turn them on




Matthew

richms
28346 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9328

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751102 28-Jul-2021 11:00
Watch out for cheap LEDs that have mains ripple, makes for horrible video under them - most cheap mains LEDs seem to be bad at it, and smart light ones use PWM which gives different artifacts in the video that you get under them. LED lighting is plagued with total junk lights being sold at a premium to suckers. Real photography lights seem to have decent dimming with no flicker but you pay for it.




Richard rich.ms

timmmay

20657 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5174

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751106 28-Jul-2021 11:07
Maybe it's not worth bothering with. Sounds like decent lights are either large or expensive. If I decide it's worthwhile I might buy a couple of flexible neck desk lamps.

