Can anyone recommend some LED lights to provide better lighting for video calls? Daytime I have a window in the perfect place behind my computer, but at night I'm lit by a light over my head and slightly behind, so I'm all shadows.
Ideally I'd sit the lights top of my home desk speakers, but I'd also look at lights that clip to my monitor or similar. I prefer not to have them right above the monitor as then I'm looking into a bright light. Warm white would be good, to match the overhead light temperature.