Interesting fan light... maybe not bright enough and don't need a fan, thanks for the idea though.

gzt: I could be wrong but I think you want a ring light and preferably USB.

I know a bit about light, studied it for years. Ring light is fine, panel light is fine. The shape of the light is relatively unimportant, the size of the light source and the direction of the light are both more important.

The best light is the 2x1.5m light behind my monitor, works great at night. The next best would be small light panels or ring lights to each side so I'm evenly lit - it looks better to have light off-axis rather than right beside the camera. Next best is ring / panel light near the camera.

I watched this video, based on that I'll probably get a dual ring light if I can find one that will clip onto the back of my monitor.