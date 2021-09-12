Pat2020: sparkz25: Is it at the front of the house or the back of the house? If at the front you could always cut some downlights in lol "Feature lighting" then you have a new path to run cables by just popping out the lights.



Now we're talking. There's a security light on the eaves not far from where the cable will come up the wall. If I replaced that with a (waterproof) downlight I'd have an excuse to put a hole there that I could fit my arm through.



Off to find a tape measure and/or a mate with long skinny arms...



Appreciate the help!

That would be how I would do it, if it's fiber cement board you should be able to see the nail lines in the eves then that will tell you where the timbers are, then you can measure out and mark out from there, you should also be able to get your rod set in there then as well once the holes have been cut.

This is exactly what I did at my house, managed to get rid of the stupid wall lights on the outside of the house at the same time and having the downlights out the front make it looks so much better at nighttime with more light.

If you are going to install a few, I would invest in a carbide-tipped hole saw or see if you can borrow one as it will make life easier, the other option was a diamond jigsaw blade that we used when i was doing my time but that was years ago, not sue if they still make them.