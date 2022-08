Eva888: Nice tree but also easy for a cat to climb. Maybe the birds are smart and know this.

Doesn't surprise me if the birds are that smart. I have seen the neighbours cats on the fence and lowest branches on the tree, but never up any further.

Sadly this is one of the only trees in my backyard that's suitable for a birdhouse. At that height it hardly moves in the wind.

I could have placed this on the palm tree, but I felt I couldn't get it high enough. Certainly that would have been a shorter cable run!

Eva888: We have put up nesting boxes to deter birds from nesting under the iron and in the gutter corners. Never had any luck and they still go to the exact same place to nest every year in the gutter. They also ignore the syrup bird feeder.

Doesn't fill me with confidence lol.

Every year it's always the same palm tree at the top, those that don't get pecking order sometimes make a nest on the side (then fall off).

This morning I went outside and found a large next on the ground. Two slightly developed eggs didn't survive.

If only the birds knew my birdhouse is secure in place!