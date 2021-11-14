My husband and I are currently building a new house in Mid Canterbury and are researching different brand log burners. It must be a clean air certified log burner that heats around 160sqm and transfers heat via convection (at least predominantly).
There doesn’t seem to be a great number of log burners that work by convection that are the appropriate size for our house. One log burner we are looking at that seems to fit most of the criteria is the Bosca Limit 380. Another plus of this fire is that it’s very efficient (although only has a 6 hour burn time).
http://www.bosca.co.nz/wood-fires/limit-380
My question is this: has anyone had much experience with this brand log burner? It does not seem to be a very widely used brand, and they don’t have a Facebook page or any other for public forum where people can place reviews on their fires. Being such a large investment, this makes me quite nervous, especially given their warranty is only five years.
Otherwise, does anyone have any other recommendations for fires that would fit the above criteria? Particularly less common brands as I have done pretty thorough research on the major brands. Preference goes to cost effectiveness, burn time, and efficiency of the fire.
Thanks in advance!