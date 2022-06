Depending on how heavy the TV is, and whether the mount is a cantilevered "swing out" mount or just flat to the wall, there could be a lot of load on the screws. With self-tappers, any horizontal force is opposed just by the depth of the thread and the thickness of the panel steel sheet. You could improve that by using a lot of screws. Or maybe you could spread the load by opening out a cavity behind each screw hole and filling it with epoxy before putting in your self-tappers? Or use copious pop-rivets instead of self-tapping screws.

If it was me (with my heavy 65" TV on a swing-out mount), I'd consider putting a couple of bolts right through the wall with a doubler or at least large washers on the other side.

But definitely contact the house manufacturer for advice.