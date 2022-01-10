

Do you live in West Auckland?



My friends who live out that way have a setup where there is a rain water tank that feeds into that pump which is used for the toilet and an outside tap.



It also has a second trickle supply from the mains incase the rainwater tank runs out.



Theirs didn't work very well as it wouldnt stay primed, I tried a few tricks but they weren't even sure if there was water in the water tank. So theirs was just running off the trickle and took ages to fill the toilets so I adjusted the trickle up for them, don't know if your supposed to or not..



