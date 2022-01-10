Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
what is it? Pump?
ice2004

Master Geek


#293274 10-Jan-2022 18:37
Hi

 

Does anyone know what is this? and what is the purpose?  I have turned it off and there is no difference to the water at home, still can get water upstairs.

 

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846366 10-Jan-2022 18:42
Is it a water filter?




gzt

gzt
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2846367 10-Jan-2022 18:45
Most of these installations you can carefully lift the entire cowling off no tools required and see what is underneath.

CYaBro
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2846368 10-Jan-2022 18:46
Does it make a noise at all when you run water?

 

Why not open the cover and have a look?



ice2004

Master Geek


  #2846371 10-Jan-2022 18:51
Yeh it makes noise when running the water.
I was thinking its a water pump?

Bung
Uber Geek


  #2846373 10-Jan-2022 18:54
https://waterpumpsnow.com.au/rm6000-3-external-rain-mains-system-prj55e-cover-valveset-detail

At first glance supplying rain water to toilets and laundry.

dt

dt
Uber Geek


  #2846390 10-Jan-2022 19:44
Yeah looks like a potable water pump to me 

SirHumphreyAppleby
Uber Geek


  #2846396 10-Jan-2022 19:54
If it makes noise when you use water, then it most likely contains a pump, small pressure tank and a pressure switch. They're usually used for tank water, but there's no reason you can't use one to boost water pressure within the house.

 

I'd definitely open it up to have a look. There may be parts that need maintenance. If one of those pipes is an inlet, it may be a little on the small side for the pump. Generally, pipes going in should be as large as the diameter of the pump inlet.



Danite
Geek


  #2846419 10-Jan-2022 21:28
Do you live in West Auckland?

My friends who live out that way have a setup where there is a rain water tank that feeds into that pump which is used for the toilet and an outside tap.

It also has a second trickle supply from the mains incase the rainwater tank runs out.

Theirs didn't work very well as it wouldnt stay primed, I tried a few tricks but they weren't even sure if there was water in the water tank. So theirs was just running off the trickle and took ages to fill the toilets so I adjusted the trickle up for them, don't know if your supposed to or not..

Goosey
Uber Geek


  #2846421 10-Jan-2022 21:29
Is it to help the stormwater/sewage discharge out to the street? 

 

 

 

i.e. mains water is fine, but the discharge needs a hand due to "go".

Bung
Uber Geek


  #2846485 10-Jan-2022 22:10
The Australian pump company link I posted earlier was the 1st I found using that style of cover. Looking closer at the OP's pic his cover has Wallace Pumps moulded into the top of the cover. https://www.wallacepumps.co.nz

neb

neb
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846740 11-Jan-2022 14:35
ice2004:

Does anyone know what is this? and what is the purpose?

 

 

It's a water pump. Are you on tank water, with this used to move water to/from tanks?

ice2004

Master Geek


  #2877389 1-Mar-2022 21:07
It seems to be water pump, I have water tank in West Auckland.

 

Was doing some tests running the laundry water or the tap outside which has sign that says recycled water but the water meter still runs, so does the water from the tank gets pumped and also the water from main also gets pumps to keep the water pressure consistent? still saving water?

Nate001
Ultimate Geek


  #2877392 1-Mar-2022 21:14
I know you shouldn't just assume its a pump, but it does say "Wallace Pumps" on the top of the cover! https://www.wallacepumps.co.nz/household-water-supply.html 

 

You'll have to take the cover off to see exactly what pump setup you have.

 

Do you know if there are any other tanks under the house? Can you trace where the pipes come/go to?

ice2004

Master Geek


  #2877401 1-Mar-2022 21:27
Yes there is a water tank, I think it is water pump because whenever I open the water it starts like making noise and once I close water it stop, doesnt make any noise.

1101
Uber Geek


  #2877599 2-Mar-2022 10:23
Is that power plug rated for outdoor use ?


