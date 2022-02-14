There is a big trend now to use tablets in dishwashers rather than powder and I succumbed to that also. That is until I saw this video on YT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rBO8neWw04

I find this person's videos very informative and he made a very strong case for not using tablets but using powder.

Exec summary

- most dishwashers have a pre-rinse cycle where they clean off most of the gunk on the dishes. The detergent tray stays closed during that time

- during main wash the tray opens and the detergent is released.

The issues with using tablets are

- many dishwashers have two trays for detergent - one which is always open and one that flips open later. THe open tray is to provide some detergent during pre-wash. If you user a tablet you miss that advantage. I see both my F&P's have this second tray

- if you put the tablet in the cutlery tray then all the detergent is used using the prewash cycle so your main wash is mainly water.

Answer

1. use powder and put powder in both trays or powder in the open tray and a tablet in the closed one

2. if your machine doesn't have a second tray sprinkle some powder on the door

3. Don't ever put a tablet in the cutlery tray - that is a waste.

Now if I could convince my wife I don't need to slavishly rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher that would be a great victory :-)