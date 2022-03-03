Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYReliable plumber, free (initial) assessment on the North Shore
quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#294074 3-Mar-2022 17:12
Send private message

I had some bathroom vanity taps replaced by a plumber last August as water was leaking all over the handbasin in the bathroom, around the taps every time they were used. The water continued leaking around the taps - although not as bad; the plumber only recently came back and told me it wasn't the taps (they would have been replaced under warranty) but more due to me splashing water up there when I wash my hands.

 

He unscrewed the tap and showed me there is no water under the actual fitting, and it's not leaking from where the tap is fitted to the vanity, so it must be me and the way I'm washing my hands.

 

Only thing is, I've never seen this before. To add insult to injury they've sent me an invoice basically saying the tap is not at fault, therefore not covered under warranty. I'm really hesitant to pay it but if I have to I will and simply won't use their services again.

 

I know nothing about plumbing but something makes me think it could be the style or type of tap they used as the replacement that has caused this - although I haven't checked with any of my neighbours to see if they have the same problem, as all these places are designed the same.

 

I'd like to get a second opinion, but don't want to get stung for a plumber visiting and saying, "hey, you know, the other guy is right, it's all your fault" or "yes, these taps are no good, let me replace them". Is there such a thing as a plumber who will just have a look and give me a second opinion, without it costing anything, and I can decide if I'd like to proceed?

 

Thanks in advance 🙂

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
RunningMan
7002 posts

Uber Geek


  #2878428 3-Mar-2022 17:21
Send private message

Photo of the tap and basin may help.

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2878561 4-Mar-2022 06:54
Send private message

These were taken recently, just before the plumber visited and told me there was no issue with the taps.

 

 

 

Goosey
2189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2878568 4-Mar-2022 07:35
Send private message

Weird, 

 

 

 

For a start, id be getting a pipe cleaner and scrubbing out the spout carefully..... might be some build up in there which then causes the water flow to "lip" and then slowly drip back under of the downside of the outside of the spout (if that makes sense). 

 

 

 

Or wet hands.....getting water on the handle....it drips down under into the handle lip, then drips down from there...?

 

 

 

If it was leaking from the handle, then wouldnt it build up when the tap is on?  Any water in the cupboard underneath?



RunningMan
7002 posts

Uber Geek


  #2878621 4-Mar-2022 07:47
Send private message

Is the basin installed level? It would be normal to get some water splash around the taps during normal use, but the basin should be sloped to let this drain away. If the basin isn't level then it may remain instead of draining.

 

EDIT: Also, did you have the same problem with the previous taps? If so, what design were they?

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2878630 4-Mar-2022 08:33
Send private message

Thanks for the replies.

 

These are lovely new taps - the old ones were quite tired and had been there a while. They leaked worse than these ones.

 

There is no leakage to the cupboard underneath, and now I think about it, it's possible the water is simply dribbling down from the tap to the basin and pooling there.

 

Hadn't thought about whether it's level or not but that's a good point - unfortunately if it's something like that, I guess I'm stuck with this problem 🙁

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2878695 4-Mar-2022 09:36
Send private message

I hate to say this but, if those are photos of the new taps, they seem to have a lot of accumulated gunge around the base by the basin and around the indicator nuts. More than would be expected for taps that were installed new in August.

 

I know this does not necessarily relate to your issue - but they just don’t look new and shiny.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2878764 4-Mar-2022 09:54
Send private message

They get used a bit :D yes I suppose I should clean them up a little.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2878772 4-Mar-2022 10:19
Send private message

quickymart:

 

They get used a bit :D yes I suppose I should clean them up a little.

 

 

Sorry - what I was wondering, were these new to you - but recycled? I thought of this because they are retro/old style. If recycled, maybe there is actually an issue with the taps.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

quickymart

8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2878781 4-Mar-2022 10:34
Send private message

No, they were brand new (he took them out of the packaging and showed me as he installed them).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 