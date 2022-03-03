quickymart:

I had some bathroom vanity taps replaced by a plumber last August as water was leaking all over the handbasin in the bathroom, around the taps every time they were used. The water continued leaking around the taps - although not as bad; the plumber only recently came back and told me it wasn't the taps (they would have been replaced under warranty) but more due to me splashing water up there when I wash my hands.

He unscrewed the tap and showed me there is no water under the actual fitting, and it's not leaking from where the tap is fitted to the vanity, so it must be me and the way I'm washing my hands.

Only thing is, I've never seen this before. To add insult to injury they've sent me an invoice basically saying the tap is not at fault, therefore not covered under warranty. I'm really hesitant to pay it but if I have to I will and simply won't use their services again.

I know nothing about plumbing but something makes me think it could be the style or type of tap they used as the replacement that has caused this - although I haven't checked with any of my neighbours to see if they have the same problem, as all these places are designed the same.

I'd like to get a second opinion, but don't want to get stung for a plumber visiting and saying, "hey, you know, the other guy is right, it's all your fault" or "yes, these taps are no good, let me replace them". Is there such a thing as a plumber who will just have a look and give me a second opinion, without it costing anything, and I can decide if I'd like to proceed?

Thanks in advance 🙂