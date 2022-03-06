Hi Guys
We have recently purchased our new home which has a large double bay garage underneith. This we also have interior access via staircase.
Due to the abundance of space, I have created an office space in one corner of the garage as I am working from home a lot more now due to Covid.
The problem is, it gets very cold at night and I imagine i am going to freeze once winder comes around.
Due to the garage effectively being a part of the house, can I just frame a section off and gib it out as an office? We actually have space for an office + bedroom, whilst still leaving a single bay.
Do I need a consent for that? or is it as simple (or not simple these days) of getting a builder in to frame and gib it out?
Thanks!