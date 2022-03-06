Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Framing out garage to add office / bedroom
Shrapz

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#294114 6-Mar-2022 12:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi Guys

 

 

 

We have recently purchased our new home which has a large double bay garage underneith. This we also have interior access via staircase.

 

Due to the abundance of space, I have created an office space in one corner of the garage as I am working from home a lot more now due to Covid.

 

The problem is, it gets very cold at night and I imagine i am going to freeze once winder comes around.

 

 

 

Due to the garage effectively being a part of the house, can I just frame a section off and gib it out as an office? We actually have space for an office + bedroom, whilst still leaving a single bay.

 

Do I need a consent for that? or is it as simple (or not simple these days) of getting a builder in to frame and gib it out?

 

 

 

Thanks!

Brunzy
1245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2879711 6-Mar-2022 13:08
Send private message quote this post

Probably best to check with your council.

When we bought this house, the basement was largely as it had been built ,and I was going to partition it all off into various rooms ,and was surprised I would need a consent as if anything I was only add adding to the structural integrity.
They are supposed to be making things easier to build but a quick check with the council will let you know one way or the other. Also it’s not that difficult to do yourself if the floor and ceiling are already there.

Wilko
58 posts

Master Geek


  #2879735 6-Mar-2022 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Definitely check with the council.  If the original consent documents are held by them, you can check things like whether there is a damp proof membrane under the slab and whether the clearance between floor level and outside ground level comply with the Building Regulations.  If the conversion is regarded as living spaces, thermal insulation and natural light and ventilation would also have to comply.

Shrapz

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2879751 6-Mar-2022 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the info! I have sent an email to the council to confirm. The garage itself is very dry so i suspect it was done properly with a moisture barrier but who knows 



Wheelbarrow01
1207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2879996 6-Mar-2022 23:33
Send private message quote this post

My initial thought would be that if the space is only going to be used by you as an office/work space, then partitioning a section of the garage off for this purpose and lining it with plasterboard and batts should be fine. It's not materially different to partitioning a section of your garage off to create a workshop for example - they are both types of work space, not living space.

 

But I imagine creating a bedroom would be a different ballgame altogether - I don't think you could go there without council consent as that would then be a habitable space.

 

I suspect that if the council thinks they have a chance to clip the ticket, they will give you advice accordingly.....

 

If it were me, I'd just go ahead, but I'd create the partition walls in such a way that they're removable in future if ever required. You could also consider lining the area with plywood sheets instead of plasterboard - it's much quicker to work with as you don't have to muck about with stopping and painting. Just screw them in place to your framing, apply a polyurethane finish if you like and you're done. That sort of finish definitely exudes "workspace" which would help if the council ever did question it.

 

In any case, my friend at Mitre 10 advises me that framing timber and plasterboard is extremely hard to come by at the moment, so this may all be a moot point. Apparently anyone ordering either material today faces a few months' wait.

 

[EDIT: corrected spelling]

 

[EDIT 2: If you want to see the sort of finish you might expect from plywood, check out this post I just made on another GZ topic which shows the "shed" at our bach which is now a "sleepout" - but could quickly revert back to a "shed" if required at any time simply by removing the bed...]

sqw

sqw
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2880102 7-Mar-2022 09:37
Send private message quote this post

Wheelbarrow01:

 

My initial thought would be that if the space is only going to be used by you as an office/work space, then partitioning a section of the garage off for this purpose and lining it with plasterboard and batts should be fine. It's not materially different to partitioning a section of your garage off to create a workshop for example - they are both types of work space, not living space.

 

 

That was my initial thought too. But I wonder if the garage being connected to the house complicates things. 

mclean
542 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2880167 7-Mar-2022 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Some things in life you should try to never give up.  A double garage is one.




McLean

JayADee
2015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885320 12-Mar-2022 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Request a copy of your property file from council, it might have some useful info about the structure of your house in it. They're cheap and they'll email it to you.



Shrapz

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2886933 16-Mar-2022 09:43
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys, it doesnt seem like the council here has much restrictions as all they did was linked me to: https://www.building.govt.nz/projects-and-consents/planning-a-successful-build/scope-and-design/check-if-you-need-consents/building-work-that-doesnt-need-a-building-consent/technical-requirements-for-exempt-building-work/3-windows-doors-and-walls/3-3-internal-walls-doorways-existing-building/

 

 

 

Looks like I will frame it out and add ply. Will look at gibbing it later if it ever becomes available again!

 

 

