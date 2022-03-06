My initial thought would be that if the space is only going to be used by you as an office/work space, then partitioning a section of the garage off for this purpose and lining it with plasterboard and batts should be fine. It's not materially different to partitioning a section of your garage off to create a workshop for example - they are both types of work space, not living space.

But I imagine creating a bedroom would be a different ballgame altogether - I don't think you could go there without council consent as that would then be a habitable space.

I suspect that if the council thinks they have a chance to clip the ticket, they will give you advice accordingly.....

If it were me, I'd just go ahead, but I'd create the partition walls in such a way that they're removable in future if ever required. You could also consider lining the area with plywood sheets instead of plasterboard - it's much quicker to work with as you don't have to muck about with stopping and painting. Just screw them in place to your framing, apply a polyurethane finish if you like and you're done. That sort of finish definitely exudes "workspace" which would help if the council ever did question it.

In any case, my friend at Mitre 10 advises me that framing timber and plasterboard is extremely hard to come by at the moment, so this may all be a moot point. Apparently anyone ordering either material today faces a few months' wait.

[EDIT 2: If you want to see the sort of finish you might expect from plywood, check out this post I just made on another GZ topic which shows the "shed" at our bach which is now a "sleepout" - but could quickly revert back to a "shed" if required at any time simply by removing the bed...]