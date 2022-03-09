Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYAnnual Treatment of Paspalum, Such a Thing?
Groucho

438 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295161 9-Mar-2022 16:19
So up front based on my research thus far this is a long shot.  Is there such a thing as a spray treatment to kill off paspalum in otherwise healthy lawns?

 

Over the last couple of years our lawns have developed paspalum thanks to wind blown seeds from the neighbour.  I've done a bit of research and found a brush on gel from Kiwi Care (Mitre10) that goes on the crown of the weed.  It does kill it - and a chunk of surrounding grass but new clumps of paspalum is coming up faster than I can kill them.  The only other solutions are dig the weeds out by hand or spray the whole lawn with Roundup or similar and resow the grass.  Problem is the seeds will keep coming and continually killing as they appear and resowing isn't feasible for ever more.

 

Is there a spray similar to Weed 'n' Feed that just attacks weeds including paspalum leaving the grass to do its thing?

richms
25090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2883850 9-Mar-2022 16:33
I thought that is what weed and feed or the other clones of it were for? They seem to do not much to the lawn that I put it on and it claims to fertalize lawn. I really just want it for the applicator since I can put glyphosphate in it once its empty to do the paving etc in record time.




wellygary
6619 posts

Uber Geek


  #2883851 9-Mar-2022 16:35
The brush on gel used to treat paspalum is just glyphosate  ( Roundup)

 

Paspalum is a grass its pretty much impossible to blanket treat in a lawn without killing everything else 

 

Sorry not much help...

Ruphus
318 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2883854 9-Mar-2022 16:42
Re-sow your lawn with a Fine Fescue seed and then use Ignite herbicide.



Lastman
297 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2883855 9-Mar-2022 16:42
Weeds like that are often professionally controlled with pre-emergents. There’s not much that can kill them with over-the-counter sprays. A company like”Pimp my Lawn” could treat it as their staff are generally Growsafe qualified and can buy commercial sprays. Other than that Roundup and then cutting the remnants out with a knife for about 20 years should  fix it.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
839 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883860 9-Mar-2022 16:57
A search on "selective paspalum killer" came up with a few options, such as https://www.nexles.com/nz/amgrow-herbicide-paspalum-clover-killer-5-l.html




rscole86
4519 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2883866 9-Mar-2022 17:26
The general consensus on paspalum is, brushing on glyphosate or digging it up. Alternatively get rid of your entire lawn, ie fig up the top 10cm or so and start again.

There's a good Facebook group called New Zealand lawn addicts.

richms
25090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2883867 9-Mar-2022 17:27
Or get rid of the lawn and turn it into something useful like a garden, a deck, parking area etc. Lawns are pointless IME




Groucho

438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2883872 9-Mar-2022 17:35
richms:

 

I thought that is what weed and feed or the other clones of it were for? They seem to do not much to the lawn that I put it on and it claims to fertalize lawn. I really just want it for the applicator since I can put glyphosphate in it once its empty to do the paving etc in record time.

 

 

I've used Weed'n'Feed once before and was actually pretty successful as the only weeds it targets are broadleaf ones.  In my research it doesn't look like it will touch paspalum.  The grass itself actually became quite lush though admittedly a small amount of the weeds came back but the container did say a second application may be necessary.

Groucho

438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2883877 9-Mar-2022 17:41
Thanks all for your input.  Paspalum seems to require a non-selective weed killer and resowing which sounds like a bit of hard work.  It's a hilly section and a fair bit of it so I might finish the container of gel and reassess then.  I'm pretty good at mowing which will hopefully keep it under control if you squint at it.

Lastman
297 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2883884 9-Mar-2022 17:54
Gurezaemon:

 

A search on "selective paspalum killer" came up with a few options, such as https://www.nexles.com/nz/amgrow-herbicide-paspalum-clover-killer-5-l.html

 

 

That one looks like it’s right up there with toxicity so probably only commercially (if at all) available in NZ. Domestically available sprays in NZ are kept to a fairly low level of toxicity.

aaristotle
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2884227 10-Mar-2022 10:31
Lastman:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

A search on "selective paspalum killer" came up with a few options, such as https://www.nexles.com/nz/amgrow-herbicide-paspalum-clover-killer-5-l.html

 

 

That one looks like it’s right up there with toxicity so probably only commercially (if at all) available in NZ. Domestically available sprays in NZ are kept to a fairly low level of toxicity.

 

 

It's no longer allowed in NZ due to one of it's active ingredients (DSMA, MCPA) being based on arsenic. Glyphosate at high concentrations is basically the only NZ control available that still works on it.

MikeB4
17035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2884236 10-Mar-2022 10:49
We had an outbreak of it on our front lawn. I treated it with boiling water, allowed it to die out, just few days. Scrapped the top soil back a little and put a bag or two of fresh soil, laid grass seed and it has never returned.

