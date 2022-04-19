Had a browse round here, but threads seem to be locked and old(ish), so -

Whats the latest when it comes to line trimmers (and the basics) please.

Higher voltage is better ? Brushless is better ? Is say 18V brushless better than say 36V 'brushful'

And does anyone make a trimmer with a trigger you pull to release more line (we had one with that decades ago and it was great).

A trimmer has been on the too buy list for years, so thought I'd ask. Just for normal trimming, mostly next to some new wooden retaining we got.

Also, is there an alternative to line that is recommended ? Think I've seems packs of plastic blades - good, useless, etc.

Thanks again.