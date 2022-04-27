Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone had experience with Carrier Fern Heat Pump?
quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295837 27-Apr-2022 14:54
Looking to install one in the bedroom which is approximately. 4.4x3.6. Have received price on a Carrier Fern which is 2.75 kW heating & 2.65 kW cooling. https://www.ahi-carrier.co.nz/application/files/3416/1151/7978/Carrier_Fern_QHG_Brochure_-_Final.pdf
$850 for the unit & $650 installation cash price he said. I guess wants to save on GST but not sure if receipt required for warranty, he said no, he is an registered electrician, has a company etc. Daikin Cora 3.3 kW heating & 2.5 kW. cooling, unit price $1273 plus same $650 installation.
Carrier 7 year warranty & Daikin 5 year. He was strongly in favour of Daikin.

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2907579 27-Apr-2022 16:01
No experience with Carrier, but I would look carefully at the noise levels. In a bedroom you also want the minimum air movement you can to keep it warm as well, so very low fan mode. Daikin is well known and well proven. Carrier is a well known brand but more commercial. I'm happy with both my Daikin heat pumps.

Nate001
526 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907605 27-Apr-2022 16:25
Personally I'd either go with Mitsubishi or Daikin. The Mitsu AP25 on quiet is 18dBA @ 3.2kW vs the carrier model you've selected on silent is 24dBA @ 2.75kW.

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907633 27-Apr-2022 17:21
Nate001:

 

Personally I'd either go with Mitsubishi or Daikin. The Mitsu AP25 on quiet is 18dBA @ 3.2kW vs the carrier model you've selected on silent is 24dBA @ 2.75kW.

 

 

Thanks tossing between Daikin FTXM25UVMZ & Mitsubishi MSZ-AP25VGKD. Waiting for a price on Mitsu. If Mitsu price is not too much higher than Daikin, is it better to go with Mitsu?



antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2907659 27-Apr-2022 18:35
The Carrier units are really good for their price point - but pay more and you will get a better machine and better value IMO.

 

I would personally go for Mitsubishi over Daikin, simply because I have two family members with Daikins who hate them.

 

Also above all please make sure the unit you're getting is appropriately sized for the area it needs to heat/cool. A lot of installers, particularly the man-in-a-van brigade who will do a cheap job for cash, size them wrong because suggesting a smaller unit gives a cheaper looking quote upfront but is obviously a bad outcome long term.

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907662 27-Apr-2022 18:39
antonknee:

The Carrier units are really good for their price point - but pay more and you will get a better machine and better value IMO.


I would personally go for Mitsubishi over Daikin, simply because I have two family members with Daikins who hate them.


Also above all please make sure the unit you're getting is appropriately sized for the area it needs to heat/cool. A lot of installers, particularly the man-in-a-van brigade who will do a cheap job for cash, size them wrong because suggesting a smaller unit gives a cheaper looking quote upfront but is obviously a bad outcome long term.


Ok thanks. Got another quote Daikin Cora FTXM25UVMZ $1550 + GST but this installer doesn’t deal with Mitsubishi but I’m assuming Mitsu will be lot more. Will try to get a quote for Mitsubishi & see the difference.

empacher48
298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907664 27-Apr-2022 18:47
If it’s worth anything, we’re getting 4x Mitsubishi AP-25VGKD’s installed in to each of our bedrooms for $2300 each installed, all inclusive.

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907706 27-Apr-2022 22:08
So Daikin Cora $1782 incl. & Mitsu AP25 built in wifi etc. $2150 incl. is it really worth the extra $370?



dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2907815 28-Apr-2022 09:54
size and noise of the outdoor unit is also something to consider, especially if they're going to be near a bedroom at night 

fe31nz
826 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2908072 28-Apr-2022 22:59
dt:

 

size and noise of the outdoor unit is also something to consider, especially if they're going to be near a bedroom at night 

 

 

My experience with our 5 heat pumps is that most of the noise from the outside units is a problem for the neigbours, not us.  The noise tends to be directed out from the units which are around the outside of the house, rather than upwards towards the windows.  In the bathroom, where there are louvres and more outside noise gets in, you can hear the outside unit of heat pump for my bedroom much more than in the bedroom itself, and the outside unit is on the bedroom wall, not the bathroom next to it.

 

For bedrooms, it seems that the advice we got many years ago has not changed - Mitsubishi is the quietest and is recommended for bedrooms.  But that is the noise from the inside units.  With the Mitsubishi in my bedroom, I set it to the "auto" fan setting before going to sleep and it has never woken me yet.  When I forgot to do that and it was still on full fan speed, it woke me up easily when it came on full speed after a defrost cycle.  And that model of Mitsubishi has a bug in its defrost cycle where if it does a defrost when the fan is set to full speed, it way overshoots the setpoint temperature and heats the room up to uncomfortable levels - 25C or so when set to 16.  I hope that has been fixed in later firmware.  But I do not like how our Mitsubishis' controls work - you can not change any settings on the remote while the heat pump is switched off.  With out kitchen Panasonic unit, the controls are much better as you can adjust things at any time and then have the right settings in place before you turn it on.  I just had this problem tonight with the Mitsubishi in my mother's bedroom - she needed heating tonight for the first time this year, so I had to turn it on in cooling mode (and have it start blowing cold air) before I could set the mode to heat.  So then it had to shut down cooling mode and restart itself in heating mode, which delayed it producing heat for several minutes.

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2908181 29-Apr-2022 09:51
fe31nz:

 

My experience with our 5 heat pumps is that most of the noise from the outside units is a problem for the neigbours, not us.  

 

 

We are running a mitsi ducted system at home, while it's not roaring loud, our out outdoor unit is audible from the upper level of the corner of the house its near when it's at its highest speed. low and medium speed it's fine though.

 

Might not be such an issue with a highwall as you probably wouldn't be running one full blast all night in a bed room but something to be wary of 

 

I will admit i'm a bit of an extreme quite freak though 😁

aucklander
436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2909849 3-May-2022 21:31
Mitsubishi over Daikin, any time if you can afford it. Quality will always cost more.

 

I have no Mitsubishi as they are 25-30% more expensive (generally) and I am cheap :-) but the Daikin small units in bedrooms make a funny noise when they cycle off, a long fairly loud woshhhhhh... kind of sound. I have a sound recording but I do not know if it can be uploaded? This was also sent to Daikin, they said I need to run some tests... which pretty much is more labour than installing the system (drain the refrigerant and check the weight then put it back)... They did this from the the first start-up, so obviously the refrigerant is all there (or at lest... whatever was pre-filled at the factory and it was confirmed it is OK for the pipe distances I had to run) .

 

To their defence, this is happening only in a new system installed (3 indoors connected to one outdoor - it is called a multi-split), I also have older standard systems one-to-one (3.5kW in a bedroom and approx 7kW in the lounge) and these older systems do not display any of this annoying behavior.

 

 

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2909933 4-May-2022 07:18
Daikin are usually considered very good quality.

