Looking to install one in the bedroom which is approximately. 4.4x3.6. Have received price on a Carrier Fern which is 2.75 kW heating & 2.65 kW cooling. https://www.ahi-carrier.co.nz/application/files/3416/1151/7978/Carrier_Fern_QHG_Brochure_-_Final.pdf
$850 for the unit & $650 installation cash price he said. I guess wants to save on GST but not sure if receipt required for warranty, he said no, he is an registered electrician, has a company etc. Daikin Cora 3.3 kW heating & 2.5 kW. cooling, unit price $1273 plus same $650 installation.
Carrier 7 year warranty & Daikin 5 year. He was strongly in favour of Daikin.