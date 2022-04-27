dt: size and noise of the outdoor unit is also something to consider, especially if they're going to be near a bedroom at night

My experience with our 5 heat pumps is that most of the noise from the outside units is a problem for the neigbours, not us. The noise tends to be directed out from the units which are around the outside of the house, rather than upwards towards the windows. In the bathroom, where there are louvres and more outside noise gets in, you can hear the outside unit of heat pump for my bedroom much more than in the bedroom itself, and the outside unit is on the bedroom wall, not the bathroom next to it.

For bedrooms, it seems that the advice we got many years ago has not changed - Mitsubishi is the quietest and is recommended for bedrooms. But that is the noise from the inside units. With the Mitsubishi in my bedroom, I set it to the "auto" fan setting before going to sleep and it has never woken me yet. When I forgot to do that and it was still on full fan speed, it woke me up easily when it came on full speed after a defrost cycle. And that model of Mitsubishi has a bug in its defrost cycle where if it does a defrost when the fan is set to full speed, it way overshoots the setpoint temperature and heats the room up to uncomfortable levels - 25C or so when set to 16. I hope that has been fixed in later firmware. But I do not like how our Mitsubishis' controls work - you can not change any settings on the remote while the heat pump is switched off. With out kitchen Panasonic unit, the controls are much better as you can adjust things at any time and then have the right settings in place before you turn it on. I just had this problem tonight with the Mitsubishi in my mother's bedroom - she needed heating tonight for the first time this year, so I had to turn it on in cooling mode (and have it start blowing cold air) before I could set the mode to heat. So then it had to shut down cooling mode and restart itself in heating mode, which delayed it producing heat for several minutes.