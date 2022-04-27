I'm looking at getting a Central Ducted Heat pump installed at my 2018 built 157m2 3 bdrm house and have received conflicting information from the two companies that I contacted. Help around the below topics is really appreciated





1. Zoning

The First company suggested that zoning is not required for our place as it isn't that big. He also suggested that a ducted heat pump is more efficient when run continuously and we should run it throughout the winters like for 6 months non-stop. Heating up a cold house takes more energy than maintaining the house to the set temperature.



The second company suggested that we get 4 zones, 1 for the living room and 1 for each bedroom. The rationale being able to better control the temperature and save on the cost by not heating unoccupied rooms while sleeping.



Is zoning worth it and if so do I need a separate zone in each room? My living room gets morning sun and one of the bedrooms gets the evening sun. Not a very sunny house.



Does zoning save power and running costs or the opposite?





2. Fresh Air intake duct



One company suggested we add a small duct which will continuously bring in fresh air from outside and thus create positive air pressure within the house. He told us this will improve the house's air quality (co2 level), reduce condensation, and won't add much to the running cost.



The other installer told us that it's not required and we should open our windows for 15 mins a day as positive pressure isn't good for the house as air looks for new routes to escape.



What's your experience with fresh air intake ducts?



How much does it add to the running cost and can it bring in moisture when it's raining/humid outside?





3. Air circulation in the bedrooms



One person said that the door should be open for good air circulation and temperature control (not ideal as we have a kid) while other said that 1 cm of clearance below the door is enough, which I have.





4. Automation



One company suggested we install Airtouch with a Diakin Heat pump, which will let us control the unit remotely and can also control other smart home devices in the house.



If we are to run the unit nonstop then is there even a point? On the other hand, if remote control is useful then which heap pump is able to integrate well with home automation software? I've played with Openhab in the past but Google did not return much info on Airtouch integration with Openhab.



5. What else?

Given the differences in the opinion between the two companies I want to know what else should I be asking/clarifying with them. A tad bit nervous here wasn't expecting this.

