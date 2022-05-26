Hi,

Does the heat transfer controller turn the fan on based on the temperature in the room with the fire or based on the room you are heating? And which room does the controller go in?

I'm hoping the room with the fire as I want to regulate the lounge the odd time it gets hot and it's a bonus we can crank the fire up a bit to heat the back of the house.

Also, are the fans usually suspended above the ceiling or are they fixed to a ceiling beam?

Thanks!

ps looking at a single room kit and getting the r 1.0 (why isn’t it available higher?) ducting. Thought I'd get a couple quotes for someone to do it, we're not much up to mucking about in the roof anymore but I'll pick where the inlet and outlet go. I've got BrightR coming next month for a quote and will ask a local electrical co. for one as well. I know the kit with r .6 ducting is about $370 Not sure what labour will be but I have an easy roof space to work in.