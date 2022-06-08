Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Ryobi OnePlus Tools Query
tdgeek

26238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#296323 8-Jun-2022 10:13
Im looking at getting a Ryobi dethatcher/scarifier tool

 

I'm not electrically minded, but I know that more amps = more power. The scarifier tool requires 6amp batteries. I would start migrating tools over to Ryobi OnePlus, but can I use the 6amp battery on any tools? Mainly regarding lower power tools such as a cordless drill, which I assume needs much low amperage. Would a tool that uses say 3amps use the 6amp battery ok? I assume it will only draw 3amps and have longer battery life and there be no downsides?

 

Thanks

trig42
5330 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2923858 8-Jun-2022 10:16
Aren't the batteres measure in Ah - Amp Hours?

 

So a 6Ah one will work fine in a drill, but just last longer (and be a bit heavier).

 

Or does OnePlus now have different power ratings therefore not really being ONE plus, more like Two plus :) )

mattenz
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2923859 8-Jun-2022 10:17
Sounds like you might be getting capacity and current slightly confused. The batteries are rated as 6Ah (Amp hours), and you're right, the tool won't draw more than available.

 

Interesting that they're not using their 36V battery.

tdgeek

26238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923864 8-Jun-2022 10:29
Ah ok, yeah slightly not electrically minded!

 

I watched a Youtube on another brand battery dethatcher, worked great except it cut out occasionally with the 4amp battery, so the dude used a 5 or 6 amp and it was fine, hence I thought brute power was due to amps.

 

Matt, true. Perhaps if they use 18V as much as possible it makes ownership cheaper for the consumer rather than having to buy both 18V and 36V for tools? IIRC this tool only uses one 18V battery and the second is for extended use time. Could be wrong, but Im pretty sure thats how it works

 

 



mrdrifter
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2923866 8-Jun-2022 10:32
As above, the measurements on the Ryobi Batteries are the Ah ratings i.e. how much power they hold. For power output you will want the HP - High-Performance Batteries (typically the HP batteries are also higher capacity), they claim to be able to handle a higher power draw for tools that officially support them. 

 

Reading the reviews on the Ryobi page, people indicate that these run down the batteries pretty quickly so you will want a couple to keep going while they charge.

 

All the 18V one plus batteries will work in one plus tools, the larger capacity batteries will just be larger in physical size as well.

Bung
4488 posts

Uber Geek


  #2923870 8-Jun-2022 10:50
It is probably a 36v tool in effect. There's a YT vidoe of someone modifying one to take a single 40v battery.

richms
25082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2923874 8-Jun-2022 11:08
When making cells, they can make them either for capacity or current output based on the thickness of the parts inside it. There are newer series of ryobi batteries that use a larger size cell in them called the HP ones - you will find that they have similar capacity to the older smaller ones but a much higher current output. To simply say that a 6Ah pack will be better than the 4 is a very naïve way of expressing it, as if the physical size and quantity of the cells is the same, the 4Ah will be able to put out higher currents but for a shorter time.




Richard rich.ms

tdgeek

26238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923878 8-Jun-2022 11:19
richms:

 

To simply say that a 6Ah pack will be better than the 4 is a very naïve way of expressing it, as if the physical size and quantity of the cells is the same, the 4Ah will be able to put out higher currents but for a shorter time.

 

 

That was my point re the video I watched, 4amp cut out after a while the 6amp was fine. Yes range is lost at the expense of output

 

 

 

 

