Im looking at getting a Ryobi dethatcher/scarifier tool
I'm not electrically minded, but I know that more amps = more power. The scarifier tool requires 6amp batteries. I would start migrating tools over to Ryobi OnePlus, but can I use the 6amp battery on any tools? Mainly regarding lower power tools such as a cordless drill, which I assume needs much low amperage. Would a tool that uses say 3amps use the 6amp battery ok? I assume it will only draw 3amps and have longer battery life and there be no downsides?
Thanks