As above, the measurements on the Ryobi Batteries are the Ah ratings i.e. how much power they hold. For power output you will want the HP - High-Performance Batteries (typically the HP batteries are also higher capacity), they claim to be able to handle a higher power draw for tools that officially support them.

Reading the reviews on the Ryobi page, people indicate that these run down the batteries pretty quickly so you will want a couple to keep going while they charge.

All the 18V one plus batteries will work in one plus tools, the larger capacity batteries will just be larger in physical size as well.